The first show of the 2023-24 Central Texas Orchestral Society concert series isn’t until September, but music and dance lovers are already buying season tickets to see world-renowned artists perform at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Andrew Bill, CTOS assistant executive director, said anyone looking to see all four performances shouldn’t wait to buy season tickets and secure their seats.
“We’re having really good sales,” Bill said. “We want to make sure everyone who wants to come has an opportunity, but we have some really high-quality entertainment this year, and we want packed houses.”
Here is a look at this year’s performances
The Empire Wild, a jazz blues group described on its website as a “genre-bending, crossover trio featuring classically-trained musicians,” will perform Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. This will be the group’s second time performing in a CTOS concert series.
Jon Nakamatsu, whose concert was made possible with help from the Temple Symphony Orchestra, will perform Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Nakamatsu is the only American to win gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition since 1981.
“Honestly, we’re quite honored to have (Nakamatsu) here,” Bill said, “His presence is a collaboration between the Temple Symphony Orchestra and CTOS, so part of this performance is being supported by the Barbara Weiss Probe Concert and the Temple Symphony Orchestra. That’s a really exciting concert we’re looking forward to.”
New York City dance troupe Ailey II will perform Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Ailey II is the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and focuses on honing the skills of emerging dancers and choreographers. Bill said the troupe also has a special tie to Central Texas.
“Alvin Ailey was actually from Rogers, Texas,” Bill said. “This is a tribute to Alvin Ailey, and being able to bring this kind of performance from New York City to Central Texas helps us enhance the quality of life in Temple and Bell County. That’s our mission as a nonprofit organization.”
World renowned classical and flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev will have his concert Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Goryachev “strives to keep alive older flamenco masterpieces that now exist only on records by performing them in concerts,” according to his website.
Bill said this season will be CTOS’ first time using tiered and reserved seating for their concerts. While single adult tickets will be available for purchase for $125 to $299 beginning Sept. 1, season ticket sales are already underway, allowing season members to secure the best available seats before individual ticket sales begin.
“Before it was first come, first served at each performance even though we were selling season tickets,” Bill said. “If you were a patron, an adult member or if you paid for the Maestro Circle tickets, if somebody got here early and got front-row seats then you had to sit further back. This year with the tiered and assigned seating we’re seeing an increase in the number of tickets we’re selling. This year when you buy a season ticket for the CTOS concert series you’ll be sitting in the same seat for the entire season.”
Ticket sales
Bill said season ticket sales will continue until the end of Empire Wild’s Sept. 24 performance, but he warned there could be consequences for buyers who wait until after individual sales are live.
“It’s going to be harder to find seats that are the same for every performance because you might have more people going to one show than the other,” Bill said. “So you want to get those season tickets as soon as possible, and that ensures you have the best seats.”
Season tickets also include access to pre-concert social events held an hour before each show and “flex” tickets which allow buyers to bring guests to the Empire Wild’s performance and Goryachev’s concert and workshop.
Anyone looking to purchase season tickets can choose between the following tiers:
Patron ($300-$649) - Includes one adult ticket for all four shows and one flex ticket.
Benefactor ($650-$1,249) – Includes two adult season tickets for all four shows, plus two flex tickets.
Maestro Circle ($1,250 and up) – Includes four adult season tickets for all four shows, plus two flex tickets.
Bill said all money raised will go right back to bringing more artists to the area.
“We use the money for advertising and the cost of the performance,” Bill said “We are a non-profit organization, so every bit of the dollars contributed for this concert series goes into next season. By making higher contributions, by making ad sales or making just general donations to the organization allows us to bring higher quality, bigger-name performers.”
Active Duty Military (with ID) and dependents are admitted free of charge. Children younger than six are not allowed at the performances.
All seating is reserved online. All concerts will be at CAC, located at 3011 N. 3rd St. in Temple.