Backpack Buddies, a combined effort through Churches Touching Lives for Christ and the Temple Independent School District, will provide 1,300 students with school supplies and a new backpack for the upcoming school year.
“I always say that it feels rewarding. But with this year and everything going on, it’s truly a blessing to be able to get the correct supplies into these kids’ hands,” Gill Hollie, education coordinator for Temple ISD after-school centers, said. “It just makes you feel good to know these (students) are going to get what they need in order to learn.”
Hollie told the Telegram this effort would not be possible without the local churches participating.
“I can’t say this loud enough. … Those churches are the heartbeat of this Backpack Buddies program,” he said. “Their church members are going out and buying these backpacks. Without them there is no way we could conjure 1,300 backpacks.”
Although there are traditionally festivities associated through this initiative, Hollie said this year’s backpack delivery will run differently.
“But this year instead of having a backpack buddies bash with haircuts, hot dogs and music, we’re going to have representatives from every campus come to Ralph Wilson Youth Club on August 15th to pick up their campus’ backpacks,” Hollie said.
Each participating campus will have a 30-minute window, where four representatives will gather the backpacks — sorted by age and gender — for their list of students. The limitation is enforced, so no more than six individuals are at the facility at once.
“They’ll have their list of every student by gender and grade, and they’ll just pull a backpack and take it back to campus,” Hollie said. “They’ll take the backpacks back to the schools to figure out which classroom the student is in. … And they’ll put the backpack in that classroom.”
Temple Bible Church expressed how excited they were to be able to participate in this annual initiative, benefiting local children.
“Every year we have a great opportunity to help children in our community in need get backpacks they need for school,” Chase Bowers, Temple Bible Church’s lead teaching pastor, said in a Facebook video. “It is a great chance for us to be the church, to be light and to show love to our community through Backpack Buddies.”
Hollie reiterated how this program is a great way for Temple ISD students to have access to the necessary supplies outside of their time on campus.