Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesday at noon at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for November 30 is Nelson Hutchison from Temple Technology, who will present a program on cyber security.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
John Birch Society
We The People Chapter of The John Birch Society met Nov. 11 in Temple.
The group’s monthly Pop-Talk was about the 25th Amendment, based on an article in the Oct. 4 issue of JBS’s “The New American” magazine.
The 25th Amendment became part of the U. S. Constitution in l967, prompted by the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It has four sections, one which sets the procedure for naming the vice president as acting president when the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
Many citizens believe the 25th Amendment can remove a president from office. Instead, it substitutes an acting president and also sets a procedure by which the president can regain his duties and responsibilities.
The mission of The John Birch Society is, “Less government, more responsibility, and — with God’s help — a better world.”
The Temple chapter’s next meeting will be Dec. 9. For information call 630-465-6267, e-mail nancy.cramblit@gmail.com, or visit JBS.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies who have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past 3 years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Upcoming group activities are: 11/22 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, and 11/23 Singing Bluebonnets.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
