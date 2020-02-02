The Mother Earth News Fair will return to the Bell County Expo Center for the fifth consecutive year Feb. 15-16. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fair is the nation’s largest and longest-running sustainable lifestyle event, and is one of the largest conferences hosted by the Expo Center, located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Visitors will have access to an abundance of workshops and exhibitors providing information and resources to achieve self-sufficiency and live sustainably, as well as livestock displays, demonstrations and the Mother Earth News Fair Bookstore.
The event will offer more than 150 workshops covering topics like homesteading, meal planning and prepping, smoking meat, gardening and harvesting, natural health and wellness, raising chickens and many more. Each session will be led by local and national experts.
Many workshops will offer a hands-on component. For an additional fee, participants can register to take part in these engagements aimed at fostering practical, money-saving skillsets. Activities include creating your own sourdough starter, learning expert hand-spinning techniques, exploring do-it-yourself fermentation with miso and more.
The fair will include a marketplace featuring dozens of regional and national vendors offering sustainable lifestyle products and services including books, tools, seeds, tractors, organic foods, clothes, solar gadgets and more.
Fairgoers can pre-order a weekend wristband for $25 or single day passes for $20. Family and VIP packages are available for pre-order. Children 17 and younger will get in free and do not need to register.
Wristbands and day passes will be available at the door. Most workshops are included in the price of admission, although some hands-on and extended workshops will require additional cost.
To purchase wristband passes, inquire about exhibiting or check the program schedule, visit MotherEarthNewsFair.com/Texas.