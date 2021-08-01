Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution congratulates members who were recently appointed to state-level positions. These appointments will run for the next three years under the new State Regent, Marcy Carter Lovick.
These appointments include: Caroline Tillman, State Chair Insignia State Vice Chair Junior Membership; Katharine Tillman, State Chair Friends of Junior Membership; Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak, State Vice Chair Credentials; and Amy McCray, State Vice Chair DAR Leadership Training.
The chapter is staying busy during the summer with service projects, socials and membership recruitment. For more information contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@ aol.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at noon at The Gin, located at 219 East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Aug. 3 will be Michael J. Smith, vice president of development for Texas State Technical College. He will present “TSTC: Realigning Education and the Economy”.
Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday in room 102 at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Clubs and BEEA should elect officers at their August meeting. Clubs and BEEA should collect membership dues at their August meeting. Plans for the State Conference to be held on Sept. 14-15 in Temple at the Mayborn Convention Center will be discussed. In addition, plans for the dinner at the American Legion that will be held on Aug. 3 will be finalized.
The BEEA meeting for September will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Bell County Extension Office.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
The group is kicking off the new year with its President’s Coffee on Thursday, Aug. 19. Other upcoming activities include: 8/2 Chat ‘N’ Canasta; 8/4 and 8/18 Popcorn Bridge; 8/10 Tuesday Canasta; 8/13 TGIF lunch; 8/17 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; 8/25 Fun Lunch, and 8/28 Exploring Wine.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com or email Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
