Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Bell County Newcomers Club activities are: 4/4 Chat N’ Canasta; 4/6 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge; 4/8 TGIF Lunch; 4/9 Couples Night Out; 4/11 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes; 4/12 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/13 Wednesday Canasta; 4/15 Trail Blazers; 4/18 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/19 Bunco; 4/20 Popcorn Bridge and Belton Museum Tour; 4/21 Meet and Greet; 4/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knitting, and Monday Canasta; 4/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/27 Fun Lunch; and 4/28 Heritage Seekers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the April 5 meeting will be Debra Long, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Rotarians and guests are welcome at the meeting.
Temple Unit NAACP
The Temple Unit NAACP will holds its regular meetings 6-7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
The meeting will take place at the old historical Temple Public Library at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Temple Unit NAACP President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be April 7. Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to anyone with a heart for community service.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association has officially started its membership drive for 2022-2023.
Dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or with the PayPal app. Those who wish to use the PayPal option must use the link: PayPal.met/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com or membership chairwoman Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
The group will holds it regular monthly meeting 2 p.m. Thursday at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sage Brush Drive in Belton.
The State TRTA Convention will take place April 11-13 at the Dallas Anatole Hotel. Local delegates are Clayton Bradley, Peggy Stewart, Linda Smith, Joyce Novak and Lamar Lewis.
Members are asked to turn their volunteer hours in to Paul Parker at pfparker67@gmail.com.
Volunteers are sought to read at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on April 15. Anyone interested in volunteering may email Pat Duran at p.duran25@yahoo.com.
The group will hold an End of the Year Luncheon and Memorial at noon on May 5 at Country Lane Apartments in Temple. Notify Carolyn Owens at rowens@embarqmail.com of anyone that needs to be memorialized. Members are asked to bring $15 cash or check to pay for the luncheon.
The executive board will hold a board retreat on June 2 at the Temple Children’s Museum for the current board and the new 2022-2023 executive board will meet at 8:30 a.m.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area met for a luncheon on March 21 at Bethel I.M. Church in Temple.
Officers from the C.O.P. unit from Temple Police Department gave a presentation on personal safety. The presentation also included information on scams in the area.
The group’s next meeting will take place April 25 at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a meeting with a presentation about NSDAR’s insignia and how it is to be properly worn.
The program was presented by Michelle Alverson, state vice-chair of the Insignia Committee.
For information about DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
