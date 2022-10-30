Temple couple Skyler and Stephen Donnelly are following their heart after their son was diagnosed with a rare congenital defect.
The couple founded a new nonprofit, Champion Four Heart, this year in May, a little more than a year after their son Owen was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a birth defect that is made up of four other heart defects, resulting in decreased blood flow through the heart.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the defect affects about one in every 2,518 babies.
Skyler Donnelly said she and her husband decided to form the nonprofit after their son, who was born in March of 2021, had an open heart surgery at 5 months old.
“We wanted to raise awareness for congenital heart defects and provide support for children and their families,” Donnelly said.
While her son’s case is rare, Donnelly said heart defects affect about one in every 100 babies born each year.
Donnelly said that she and her husband were lucky to have support from their community and family, but not everyone has that.
The heart defect, Donnelly said, is a lifelong issue for anyone who is diagnosed with it. She said that, while her son has a mild form of the defect, others can have more severe forms that cause a large variety of issues.
“It is something that he will always have,” Donnelly said. “Even though it has been surgically healed, he will always need to have close monitoring.”
Since founding the nonprofit in May, the couple started work on their first project while also looking to the future to see what they can achieve.
“We have just been trying to figure out a direction and what we want to do, how we can provide that support we want to provide and how we can educate people,” Donnelly said. “We have kind of set a goal for ourselves, by January we want to collect 1,660 children’s books.”
Donnelly said the books represent the approximate number of children diagnosed with the defect each year in the United States.
The couple, which has already received about 1,000 books, plans to donate them to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the newborn intensive care unit.
Those interested in donating to the nonprofit, or wish to purchase a book off of their wish list, can contact Skyler Donnelly at champion4heart@gmail.com for more information.