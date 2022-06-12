Each year The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center honors outstanding members that have actively participated in the activities of The Contemporaries.
At the annual meeting held May 18, President Lara Miller presented three awards.
Helen Pickle joins nine other members who have received the Lifetime Achievement award since it was established in 2002. This award is given to a member who has been with the organization for a substantial period during which she has actively served in various capacities. Pickle served as the president of The Contemporaries in 1980-1981.
“I can say that I was really surprised and felt both honored and humbled to have received this award from a wonderful organization of truly exceptional women,” Pickle said.
The Mary Steel Service Award was presented to Lisa Vivatson. This Award is named in honor for the first Contemporaries’ president Mary Steele. Mrs. Steel was the president in 1970-1971. This award is presented annually to a member who has devoted a year of service to the Contemporaries’ projects and goals.
Tiffany Parker received the Rookie of the Year award. This award is presented to a new member who has exhibited outstanding enthusiasm and willingness to participate in The Contemporaries projects and goals.
The Contemporaries support the performing and visual arts with a major focus on opportunities for children to participate in activities that will stimulate a lifelong interest in the arts.