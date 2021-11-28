Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association recently held its November meeting at the Temple ISD administration building in downtown Temple.
The group had 64 members signed in and three new members also attended.
The association held several fundraisers during the month. Prize donations were given by Precious Memories, Green’s Sausage House and member Cheryl Sanders for the Bingo for Books fundraiser. Funds will be used to purchase children’s books to donate to local schools.
The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 2, at Country Lane Senior Community, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple. There will be a catered dinner by Sugar and Spice and music will be provided by the Temple High School Choral Ensemble. For reservations, contact Deyette Pauer at 254-289-3115. Cost for the meal is $15.
Republican Party of Bell County
The Republican Party of Bell County will have a dinner and live auction Monday, Dec. 6, in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
Festivities will start at 6 p.m. with the main program to follow at 7 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Bobby Eberle, a conservative political strategist, talk show host, and owner of GOPUSA.com, as well as racecar driver and former aerospace engineer. Eberle has served in several leadership roles at the county, state and national levels.
The master of ceremonies will be County Judge David Blackburn and the live auction will be led by County Commissioner Bill Whitson.
Tickets for the event are available on eventbrite.com. Tickets are $50 each and sponsorships also are available.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming club activities for December are: 12/1 Monthly luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 12/6 Chat ‘N Canasta, 12/10 TGIF Lunch, 12/11 Couple’s Night Out, 12/13 Bookworms and Dominoes, 12/14 Tuesday Canasta, Bunco, and Singing Bluebonnets, 12/15 Popcorn Bridge and Fun Lunch, 12/16 Heritage Seekers and Meet & Greet, 12/17 Trailblazers, 12/20 Snack Time Maj Jongg, 12/27 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, 12/28 Singing Blue Bonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 2. Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
The Breakfast Lions Club will hold its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, and from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Proceeds from the sale will help support local charities.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet Thursday at Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Bell County Master Gardener Wayne Sherner will give a presentation on winterizing and making cold frames.
A horticulture exhibit will be presented by Mary Weinberg and Ann Lesmeister. The hostesses will be Ann Lesmeister, Karen Nalley and Jean Nolen.
A Christmas cash donation for the Salvation Army will be collected at the meeting.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century met recently at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
David Yeilding presented the program “17th Century Fine Dining”. For 200 years, women cooked meals in the fireplace. The largest kettle held 15 gallons of food and most utensils were made of iron. The father usually sat in the family’s only chair and the mother sat on a stool or bench while sharing a meal. Children often stood while eating.
In addition to David Yeilding, other guests at the meeting included Roberta Brooks and prospective member Joy Shirley.
The group collected $250 for the Temple VA hospital Christmas, stamped Christmas cards for the veterans’ use, and socks.
