Salado Community Chorus.

Tenors and basses blend their voices at a recent rehearsal of the Salado Community Chorus.

 Courtesy photo

SALADO — The Salado Community Chorus is rehearsing weekly to prepare for its upcoming free Christmas concert, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 210 South Main St. in Salado.