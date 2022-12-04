SALADO — The Salado Community Chorus is rehearsing weekly to prepare for its upcoming free Christmas concert, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 210 South Main St. in Salado.
The chorus does not require auditions so those who enjoy singing don’t have to worry about being a seasoned professional before they join the group.
“We gladly welcome new members whether they’re experienced or not,” Chorus President Marjorie Hariston said. “We do believe, however, in being well prepared for our concerts.”
The chorus has been rehearsing every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. since August at the Salado Civic Center.
The 48-voice chorus, consisting of members from Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Georgetown, Nolanville, Holland, Waco and Salado, is under the direction of Salado resident Dottie Shirley.
The chorus will be accompanied at the Christmas show by pianist Dr. David Albee, a retired piano professor from Baylor University, plus several other instrumentalists and vocal ensembles.
When asked about the ways the chorus has been meaningful to members, Bryan Buck said, “I work in a pretty stressful industry. Chorus allows me to put that aside and have a creative outlet for a while each week. It’s therapeutic in a way and allows me to do something I enjoy with friends.”
The program will include: “A Bell Carol,” “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child (solo by Bobby Whitson),” “Lord of the Dance,” “A Wacky Family Christmas,” “No Room, No Room,” “Peace, Peace,” “Oh, Holy Night,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “The First Noel.”
Special selections added to the program will be: “Mrs. Claus” by the Salado Ladies Chorus; “Going to Bethlehem,” by the Salado Men’s Chorus; “White Winter Hymnal,” by the Salado Chorus Ensemble; “An Acapella Christmas”, a quartet performance featuring Suzanne Miller, Charles Turk, Dianne Massey and Bob Massey; and “Ave Maria,” by Mary McIntosh.
Shirley, who has directed the chorus for the past four years, and has been a member of several choruses over the past 18 years, said, “We have 12-14 weeks to learn 11-12 songs for each concert. In addition to the Christmas show we also perform a concert in the spring. I truly enjoy directing the chorus but I love being with the members more than anything.”
“I would describe our rehearsals as rather relaxed. We truly care about each other but my view of a successful rehearsal is having good attendance and members ready to work on the music and sing it well. I especially like the nights when we have a good time while getting a lot of serious learning of the music accomplished and improving as a chorus,” Shirley said.
“I joined the chorus for the sense of belonging and fellowship, the joy of singing and having fun. I leave rehearsals feeling good from the endorphins released by singing, ” chorus member Louise Oldham, said,
In addition to the Christmas and spring shows, the chorus participates in the annual Community Thanksgiving service, Salado’s July 4th celebration, the Salado Stroll, Salado Ladies League and the Scottish games celebration.
“I’ve been a choir member most of my life and have spent lots of time with children’s choirs and learned from them,” Shirley said. “Most of my directing career was being a children’s choir coordinator in the churches where my husband served as minister of music. I never took a class in directing but have had some very good directors from my high school and college years and being a member of many church choirs where my husband was my favorite director.”
For more information about the chorus, visit www.saladochorus.com.