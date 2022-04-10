Laughter will once again take center stage the weekend of April 29 as the Lions Club Follies returns to Temple.
The 82nd annual event will feature new acts as well as old favorites.
“The Good Ole’ Boys from East Bell County are back attempting to top the charts once again,” said Lions Follies Producer David Southerland. “The MCs will be Dr. Gary Gosney and Mr. George White. The Lions Follies have played host to a cast of characters over the years, including mayors of Temple and Belton, local business owners, Bell County judges, and the Bell County Sheriff.”
During their largest fundraiser, the show also will feature the Dave Fette dancers and the Adams Avenue Family.
“The Temple Founder Lions Club is proud to serve Temple and Bell County residents,” said Sutherland. “Each year, the club spends several thousand dollars to purchase eye exams and eyeglasses for needy children and members of our community.”
The group also helps other local organizations.
“The Temple Lions Club is proud of its record of service to the Temple area since 1917, 104 plus years,” said Southerland. “The Lions Follies supports Lions programs for youth, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Temple Education Foundation annual scholarships, Ronald McDonald House, Amy’s House, Temple Clinic, TX Lions Camp, Feed My Sheep, and Temple Parks & Charities.”
The first folly started in 1936 and cost $1 for adults to attend.
“At that time, movies were $0.35 for adults at the Arcadia, Gem, Little, and Bell theaters,” said Southerland. “The cost of a meal at the Moss Rose Café where Lions gathered was $0.50. The population of Temple was about 15,000.”
One of the founders of the event was Harley Davidson Mitchell.
“That 1936 show was the first of many for Harley, who would be in the next 57 shows before family illness caused him to miss in 1996,” said Southerland. “We honor Harley each year with an entertainment tradition of laughs and lots of family fun.”
As with previous years, shows will occur at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will have two regular shows held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and April 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee held on Saturday afternoon. Admission for the two evening shows is $15 per ticket in advance at centraltexastickets.com or $20 at the door, while tickets for the matinee are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.