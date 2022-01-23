Members of the Fort Hood community gathered at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area to have one final view of a portion of the Nature in Lights display during the Sole Night 5K on Jan. 8.
They began at Sunnyside Pavilion taking off onto the path adorned with Christmas lights.
“Even though it was after the holiday season, we thought that it would still be a fun way for participants to see the lights from a different perspective,” Toni Kornegay, recreation specialist for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, said.
1st Lt. Bailey Reed, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, ran in the fun run with a friend and she just so happened to be the first-place finisher.
“With COVID and everything, it helps (your) mental health – to get out and enjoy the holiday and everything with friends,” she said of why events like Sole Night are important for soldiers.
Jenna Mallon ran the 5K with her husband Capt. Andrew Mallon, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and their two sons Thomas, age 2, and Matthew, 6 months.
“We decided to participate in the 5K because we thought it would be a really fun way to look at all the holiday lights at BLORA as a family and start the new year off on a healthy foot,” she shared.
Thomas particularly enjoyed observing the lights along the route.
“The most enjoyable part of the entire race would be watching my 2-year-old son’s face light up with excitement when he’d see a light display (that) he really liked,” Jenna Mallon said. “Rudolph took the cake for him. A close second would be when my son got handed a medal at the finish line. It was his first race, and he couldn’t stop smiling and laughing. I was a really proud and happy mama.”
When asked what the most challenging part of the race was, she had one thing to say – hills.
“The most challenging part was pushing a double stroller up a couple of the hills, but I had tons of support. Other runners passing by yelled words of encouragement that kept me going. Everyone was so positive and enthusiastic about being out and running together.”
Mallon said she believes in the importance of community and thinks events like the Sole Night 5K are a great way to keep the community happy and healthy.
“I think runs and events are vital to our community. They help bring us together — especially when our spouses are gone. Whether they are in the field for a couple weeks or deployed for months. They give the whole family or a group of friends something fun to do together and it’s a way for people to meet others who have something in common.”
The next run in the 2022 BLORA Race Series will be the Tough as Trails trail run scheduled for Feb. 26. Be on the lookout for updates on the DFMWR website at https://hood.armymwr.com/ or the MWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/forthoodfmwr.