Central Texas Christian School’s Wandering Lions Theatre Company will present the classic tale “Beauty and the Beast” next weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third Street in Temple.
Performances will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The musical, which is derived from the animated feature and classic tale of the same name, tells the story of Belle, a young woman in mid-1700s France who seeks a life of adventure far beyond her small provincial town and the grasping clutches of local hero Gaston.
Her world is turned upside down when her father, quirky inventor Maurice, becomes a captive of the menacing Beast. Exchanging her freedom for her father’s, Belle becomes the unwilling prisoner of an enchanted castle filled with servants cursed to become inanimate objects. Quasi-objects such as the candelabra Lumiere, Cogsworth the clock, and teakettle Mrs. Potts quickly take to Belle, but tension is thick between her and the Beast, who has been cursed to remain in his monstrous form until he can “learn to love another, and earn her love in return.” Their relationship slowly thaws, but the jealous Gaston will stop at nothing to bring an end to their burgeoning relationship.
“My experience working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ could not be better as a first-time actor,” said CTCS senior Ethan Allerkamp, who is taking on the role of Lefou. “I have always wanted to be in theater, but never stuck myself out there. As a senior, I finally had the guts to go for it, and I have had no regrets since. The play is really coming together and it has been so much fun getting to know my fellow cast members while working on the biggest show our school has performed. This show has not only given me a fun hobby, but also a passion and excitement for the world of theater and future projects to work on,” he said.
Abigail Burt, a junior who will portray Belle, shared Allerkamp’s sentiments.
“Working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has been such a humbling experience. My fellow cast mates and directors have done a phenomenal job at making this show the best it can be. Being given the opportunity to play Belle and study her character has taught me so much about what it means to defend those you love and be kind without hesitation. This show has blessed me in so many ways and I hope the audience will be able to learn and sympathize with the characters of this show just as I have been able to.”
The musical is a larger production than what the theater company usually presents, according to Director David Koontz.
“Usually, we field a production cast of anywhere between 25 and 35 performers in a musical. This year, we have 50 performers! It’s quite a leap up for us! We’re all in on this production: the set, the cast, makeup and costumes ... there’s no shortcuts with a show like this. We have a castle spanning 40 feet, all sorts of special effects, over 100 costumes... we’re all in, 100 percent,” Koontz said “This cast has been truly remarkable. More than half of them have never been in a production before, yet they’ve excelled and supported each other in a way that many other theatre companies often don’t. In the Wandering Lions, we try to honor Christ with a Colossians 3:23 mentality: whatever we do, we do it for the glory of God.”
Tickets for the show are $10 and will be available at the door.