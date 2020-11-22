MARBLE FALLS — The first fall after my move to Fort Hood I had a friend recommend a cool place to take the family for an outing. So we planned a trip and headed out for what would be our first trip to Marble Falls, and the place we pulled into after about an hour’s drive was called Sweet Berry Farm.
Since that trip about eight years ago, heading to Sweet Berry Farm in the fall has become an annual trip, if not more often. It’s a wide open space for the kids to run around and is fun for the whole family.
Right now, they are still focused on fall with a large pumpkin patch for harvest and Thanksgiving themed family photos, and of course the pumpkins are for sale as well.
There are two different bounce pad areas for the kids to jump on, as well as pony rides and hay rides. There are also activity stations where the young and young at heart can create colored sand art, or stuff a scarecrow and take it home with you.
Don’t forget to check out the petting zoo. It’s mostly goats, but they are super friendly and my grandkids, Peyton and X’zavier, had a blast feeding them and watching the various types of goats climb around their enclosure.
There are age appropriate corn mazes as well. We spent our time in the Candy Corn Maze hunting for the bell, so that we could ring it. While small, it was a true maze in which we got turned around several times and had to backtrack to find the bell. It wasn’t just a secluded path that we walked through like some we have been to before.
The highlight of the farm is the Texas-sized and Texas shaped corn maze. The operators there will warn you that this maze is so large it will take you 90 minutes to two hours to navigate it. I had a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old with me, so we passed on that and went on the hay ride instead.
Of course, as the name implies, they grow berries there as well. Namely strawberries. In the spring, this is a great place to get some that are fresh and delicious.
The farm and all its activities run on ticket system. Prices vary by the activity. I went with my wife and two grandkids and we spent about $40 total, so it was an affordable place to have some family fun.
They will be open with Thanksgiving themed activities through Nov. 29. For more information about the farm, to include location and specific hours of operations, visit their website at www.sweetberryfarm.com.