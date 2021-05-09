Students from the Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present “Bug Talk,” a story of learning patience, kindness and self-control, May 15-16 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Tickets are $12 and are available online at www.cacarts.org. Those who attend must wear a mask inside the CAC.
The ballet is an adaptation of the original story staged by the Newcomb School of Ballet and authored by former “ballet mom” Teffanie White. White is an educator and accomplished author of several books, including “Dirt” and “The I CAN Alphabet”.
“Bug Talk” was originally staged in 2006 and 2018 under the direction of Newcomb Ballet owner Renee Gillenwater and tells the story of Bella, who encounters important life lessons in her aunt’s garden where the bugs are bigger than life and take some time to teach her how to be her best self.
After a particularly rough afternoon, Bella, in a fit of rage, throws the heirloom necklace her aunt has given her out the window and into the garden. Bella’s aunt sends her into the garden to search for the necklace.
In the garden, Bella chases and terrorizes the creatures who make their home there. Worst of all, Bella captures a beautiful butterfly and cages it to keep for later.
Eventually, Bella falls asleep and dreams she is visited by the creatures of the garden. Each bestows her with a gift of character: love, joy, peace, gentleness, patience, kindness, temperance, and self-control. When Bella wakes, she finds her necklace has been returned to her.
With a change of heart, Bella returns the necklace to her aunt apologizing for her previous behavior. They celebrate Bella’s new attitude with a picnic in the garden, and it was said from then on, whenever Bella wore her necklace, butterflies would follow her.
This 2021 version includes both new choreography by Classical Ballet Conservatory instructors, variations from classic ballets such as Paquita and Raymonda, as well as some of the original choreography by Renee Gillenwater.
“Over 75 dancers, including our Dancers With Possibilities class (dancers with special needs) have been preparing for the ballet since early March and are excited to bring this fun story to the CAC for all ages to enjoy,” Marci Beeksma, spokeswoman for Lisa’s Dance, said in an news release.
Lisa’s Dance Connection is located at 2808 Cottonwood Lane in Temple. For more information about the Classical Ballet Conservatory and other dance programs visit www.lisasdance.com.