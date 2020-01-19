Along with setting goals for self-improvement and evaluating your personal well being, The new year is the perfect reminder to keep up with pet healthcare and preventative maintenance.
Although it’s been three years since Christy Narvaez adopted her 7-year-old poodle mix pup, she said it feels like he’s been hers for a lifetime. The pair have weathered a flooded apartment, a difficult breakup, a cross-country road-trip and a move from Dallas to where she currently resides in Killeen.
“Ziggy has become the closest thing I have in my life to my own child,” Narvaez said “He is my heart and a great companion. He says so much with his eyes. He is sweet and loving while also being fierce and protective.”
An annual visit to the vet helps Narvaez ensure her companion is in the best health.
“Some of Ziggy’s regular care and maintenance includes being fed a cup full of food daily,” Narvaez said. “He grazes so a cup will last him through the day.” Narvaez takes her dog for walks outside her apartment both for potty breaks throughout the day and for exercise, she said.
Dr. Christine Rutter, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, offers some resolutions pet owners can set to improve their pet’s wellness in 2020.
A local veterinarian can help pet owners evaluate their pet’s activity levels and weight, Rutter said.
“I think a resolution to spend more time with your pet is a great one. If your dog can tolerate walking, this is a great way to improve your own mental and physical health, as well as strengthen the bond between pet and owner,” Rutter said. “For cats, enrichment such as a laser pointer, feather wands and crinkle toys can really get them moving — and they are delightful to watch.”
Owners may also want to take a second look at the snacks they feed their pets. Many dog treats and rawhides are high in calories, sodium and fat. Dogs, especially smaller breeds, require far fewer calories than humans do and are easy to overfeed.
Because the little snacks owners feed their pets really add up, Rutter suggests owners consider healthier options.
“Dogs typically love baby carrots, apples, green beans, cauliflower and melon. Just stay away from onions, peppers, grapes, raisins and garlic,” Rutter said. “Each dog is different, and if you’ve been giving them delicious stinky dog treats (or even worse, table food), they may turn their nose at these offerings initially. They will come around once the table food and tasty treats decrease in frequency.”
On a similar note, Rutter recommends that pet owners establish a dental care routine for their pet in the new year. A great way to begin this is to bring your pet in for an evaluation and cleaning. Because February is Pet Dental Health Month, Rutter advises that pet owners schedule an appointment early to take advantage of discounts that many veterinarians may offer on their dentistry services.
Grooming care improves a puppy’s appearance and can be a bonding experience between the pet and their owner — although that particular activity is not one of Ziggy’s favorites.
“I also brush him on occasion,” Narvaez said. “We should probably do this more, but brushing is his least favorite activity along with getting his nails filed. I take him to the groomers a few times a year to help clean up his look.”
Ziggy’s summer style is shorter than in the winter to keep his coat from overheating — but Narvaez said he gets compliments on his longer curly coat throughout the winter.
Knowing which immunizations will be expiring allows owners time to schedule appointments for them to be renewed, Rutter said. Owners should also consider updating their pet’s heartworm testing and medication, as well as parasite prevention plans with their veterinarian, she said.
Narvaez gives Ziggy heartworm preventative and flea/tick preventative medications monthly, but said annual checkups just as they celebrate Ziggy’s New Year’s Day birthday are a tradition.
“At his yearly appointments, he gets his immunizations, heartworm test and we stock up on his preventative meds for the year, too,” Narvaez said. “So far, Ziggy has been in tip top shape and I’m thankful.”
Rabies is the most common immunization, Narvaez said, but she also ensures Ziggy gets shots to prevent parvo, kennel cough and distemper.
Narvaez said she is grateful Ziggy was microchipped before she got him, but obedience school was the most beneficial investment she made in her relationship with her pet.
“I went through PetSmart for a puppy class and an intermediate class,” Narvaez said. “It was helpful to gain understanding on how the mind of a dog operates and how to work with them on basic commands like sit, stay, come when called and heel. I think every dog owner could benefit from these classes.”
Even before meeting Ziggy, Narvaez knew she wanted to get a poodle mix because her research showed they are highly intelligent and easy to train. She hoped to find a puppy who was already a year old and house trained, she said.
“One day, I had just gotten on Facebook and just in the same hour a lady had posted in my church’s group page that she was needing to rehome her two dogs because she was going to the mission field,” Narvaez said.
Ziggy immediately caught Narvaez’ eye, and his description matched exactly what she was looking for.
“When I asked how much she wanted for the dogs, she said they were free to a good home — that was a miracle in and of itself for me,” Narvaez said.
Narvaez and Ziggy bonded as she transitioned out of a difficult relationship and he has grown to be her protector as well as her friend.
“He’s also got the ferocity of a big German shepherd tucked in his small, fluffy body,” Narvaez said. “Ziggy is a sassy little man. People see him as this cute little fluffy dog, but they don’t realize how big of a dog he is on the inside.”
While Ziggy puts on a tough exterior to keep his lady safe, he has also been known to schmooze and charm visitors with tricks and stunts for treats, Narvaez said.
“His best trick is sitting only on his hind legs while holding up his front paws and will rock back and forth like this for a while until he captivates his audience enough to earn a treat for his talents,” Narvaez said.
While she has enjoyed getting to know Ziggy over the past three years, Narvaez said care for dogs will vary from pet to pet.
“Dogs have their own personalities and needs,” Narvaez said. “It’s really good to be aware of those needs and make accommodations so that you can attend to those needs. A lot of their training depends on the owner’s ability to spend time with the dog and be consistent with them.”
While training a dog takes repetition and consistency, Narvaez said owners are training themselves in the process.
“A dog can be a sweet dog or a mean dog, but a huge part of this depends on the owner’s treatment of their dog,” Narvaez said. “How you treat your dog can affect how your dog treats you and others around them.”