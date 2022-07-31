Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities for August are: 8/1 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 8/3 Popcorn Bridge, 8/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 8/16 Bunco, 8/17 Popcorn Bridge, 8/20 Exploring Wines, 8/22 Well-Read women and Crochet & Knit, 8/24 Fun Lunch, and 8/27 Sassy Singles.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association has announced that it is time for all current members to renew their memberships. Checks for the annual $45 fee should be made out to BCRSEA and mailed to Treasurer Karl Kacir, P.O. Box 193, Rogers, TX 76569.
Questions from new or current members can be made to Tina Coppin, membership chair, at 254-721-7944 or email tinamkc@gmail.com.
The association will hold a kickoff meeting for members at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple. Legislative representatives Hugh Shine, Dan Patrick, Brad Buckley and candidate Pete Flores will be in attendance to give updated information on what legislative actions are on the horizon to improve current benefits. The meeting is open to anyone interested in employee benefits.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the meeting room at the Bell County Extension AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Plans for the American Legion meal event will be finalized, officers will be elected for the coming year and yearbook updates will take place.
The Tanglefoot EE Club will host the meeting.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.