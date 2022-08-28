From merriment to mayhem, there will be a little of everything for attendees of the Central Texas State Fair next week.
The fair will return to the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, Sept. 1-4 with many new performances as well as classics attendees have enjoyed in the past.
Event organizer Keith Smith said each year between 35,000 and 40,000 attendees visit the fair to enjoy the various attractions.
“Some of them, you know who they are and you know where they are going to sit,” Smith said.
“They get used to watching something good, so they make sure that they don’t miss it, since it only comes around one time a year,” he said.
This year, Smith said the event currently had 70 commercial vendors and 16 food booths.
As in previous years, the fair will see a variety of bands take to the stage each night. Attendees are able to purchase a pass to all the concerts, as well as the fair, or individual tickets for each night.
The concerts will include the Eli Yong Band on Thursday, followed by Kevin Fowler on Friday, Flatland Cavalry on Saturday and Charley Crockett on Sunday.
In addition to the concerts each day of the fair will have its own events and performances.
Thursday night will see $1 carnival rides and a comedy and juggling performance by Bruce Manners, among other events.
One of the main events on Friday will be the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Officials said the event was the largest indoor demolition derby in Central Texas with drivers from across the state in addition to Kansas and Oklahoma
“It is the only place that you can legally crash your car in Bell County,” Smith said.
A new event to the fair, which will be held Friday through Sunday, is a performance by the United Freestyle Stunt Team.
The group, which has appeared on America’s Got Talent, performs various tricks and stunts on their bicycles.
On Saturday, events will include the Mutton Bustin’ championships, livestock shows and the Professional Bull Riding Challenger Series.
The final day of the fair on Sunday will see a continuation of many of the shows seen throughout the event.
Other activities that will take place between Friday and Sunday include shows by the comedy hypnotist Erick Kand and an agility dog trials course.
For tickets and more information visit centraltexasstatefair.com.