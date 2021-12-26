Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association held its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 2 at the Country Lane Senior Community. The association thanks Deyette Pauer and her committee for the excellent work to make the event a success. The members were entertained by the Temple High School Polyfoniks after enjoying a delicious meal prepared by Sugar and Spice. Lucky winners at each table went home with a beautiful poinsettia to enjoy for the holidays.
Group members are reminded to stay updated and continue checking out TRTA news pertaining to the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). The organization as a whole has many legislative supporters that are listening and speaking to take more action to help retirees.
The association’s next meeting will take place 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Salado Civic Center, 600 N. Main St. in Salado. Michael Donohue will give a presentation on Little Big Horn.
Members are asked to email their volunteer hours to Paul Parker at pfparker67@gmail. com. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 31. The group hopes to accumulate more than 40,000 hours.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The remaining Newcomers Club activities for December are: 12/27 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta. The activities for January are: 1/3 Chat N’ Canasta, 1/5 Monthly Luncheon, and Popcorn Bridge, 1/8 Couples Night Out, 1/10 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 1/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/12 Wednesday Canasta, 1/14 TGIF lunch, 1/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/18 Bunco, 1/19 Popcorn Bridge, 1/20 Meet and Greet, 1/21 Trailblazers, 1/22 Exploring Wines, 1/24 Well Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/26 Fun Lunch, and 1/27 Heritage Seekers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will resume regular meetings at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, starting Jan. 4.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple. For information visit altrusatemple.org.
