John Birch Society
The John Birch Society met Aug. 11 at Dynasty Restaurant in Temple. Temple’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative was discussed, and also the need for election workers and pollwatchers for the November Election.
A presentation about Bell County newspapers emphasized their excellent local news. Example: 1) Temple Daily Telegram is one of only five Texas newspapers with circulations over 10,000 which is locally owned. 2) Belton Journal established in 1866 is the oldest continuously published weekly newspaper in Texas and offers total local news. 3) Killeen Daily Herald was complimented for its local investigative reporting.
The next John Birch Society meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Dynasty Restaurant, 2501 Airport Road in Temple.
For information contact Janice Carter at 409-718-8518 or e-mail jkcarter41@gmail.com.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 596 will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
George Losoya, director of the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, will speak about current programs and elder care issues.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities for August are: 8/22 Well-Read women and Crochet & Knit, 8/24 Fun Lunch, and 8/27 Sassy Singles. Upcoming activities for September are: 9/9 TGIF Lunch, 9/10 Couples Night Out, 9/12 Bookworms, 9/13 & 27 Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Meet & Greet, 9/16 Trail Blazers, 9/22 Heritage Seekers, and 9/26 Monday Canasta.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold a kickoff meeting for members at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Legislative representatives Hugh Shine, Dan Patrick, Brad Buckley and candidate Pete Flores will be in attendance to give updated information on what legislative actions are on the horizon to improve current benefits. The meeting is open to anyone interested in employee benefits.
Book club at Teinert Memorial Library
A book club is now meeting at the Teinert Memorial Library in Bartlett. The group’s next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The group had a great turnout for it’s July book club. The group discussed the book “The Cosmology of Monsters” by Shaun Hamill. Several participants had not read the book, but there was still lively discussion about it and other reading interests.
The chosen book for August is “Soviet Sisters,” a fictional story set after World War II that follows two sisters.
Meetings are open to the public.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Alicia Jallah, executive director of Helping Hands in Belton, will be the guest speaker for August 23. Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.