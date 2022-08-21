DAR veteran thank you cards

The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently submitted more than 900 cards to veterans at the Olin Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Chapter members wrote personalized thank you notes to be distributed on July Fourth. Pictured from left are Janie Reed, chairwoman of the chapter’s Service to Veterans Committee, and Betty Martin DAR member Suzanne Stadler. For information about DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.

 Courtesy photo

John Birch Society