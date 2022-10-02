Frank Garrett was a caregiver for his wife Ida for more than nine years before she died in 2020.
His wife had Alzheimer’s. Garret and his daughter Bianca McBride participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Their team, Ida’s Crusaders, are the top fundraising team in Bell County, with more than $17,000; $9,000 of that money was raised by Garrett himself.
He believes Alzheimer’s is not just a personal issue but an issue that affects families worldwide. He said he believes in advocating awareness for the disease and sharing his knowledge through his strong connections in the community.
“I have been a member of the American Legion for 13 years, a member of the VFW for 35 years, and a member of the Moose Lodge for 12 years,” said Garrett. “When I talk to the members about Alzheimer’s, I’m not a stranger — they know me and what I stand for.”
Bell County residents will be able to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8 at Liberty Park, 700 Veteran’s Way Dr. in Belton.
The event, part of the national organization, Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, is held annually in more than 600 communities around the U.S. and is the largest fundraiser for care, support, and research for the disease, according to the web page for the association.
An opening ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m., with the walk following at 9:30 a.m.
“On walk day, participants honor those affected with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” said communications manager Shanna Howard. “The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.”
Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia; Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease; Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s; Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
There is no cost to register. However, the organization asks that participants make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1,085,000 caregivers.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk.