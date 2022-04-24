Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday in room 117 at the courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
There will be a short business meeting followed by a program.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Clark Wernecke, who will discuss the Gault site and the peopling of the Americas. Wernecke serves as the executive director of the Gault School and brings a blend of scholarship and experience to the project with degrees in history, business and anthropology.
The meeting is open to the public.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will hold its annual Silver Tea event 2-4 p.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
All women are invited and there will be an auction. Anyone who has something they would like to bring to donate for the auction is encouraged to do so.
Bell County Retired School Employee Association
The Bell County Retired School Employee Association’s membership drive is underway for the 2022-2023 year. Dues are $10 locally and $35 for state. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or via PayPal at PayPal.me/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com, or Membership Chairwoman Karen McGregor, at missusa78@aol.com.
During a meeting on April 7, association members heard Allie Berg, BCRSEA 2021 scholarship recipient, read her eloquent, descriptive letter to the nomination committee. Berg plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in education. Group members also heard about the 2016 scholarship recipient, Nathan Vale, who graduated with a degree from Central Texas A&M University. Vale’s grandmother, Carol McCall, spoke on his behalf since he was unable to attend the meeting due to work.
Association members are reminded that Wednesday is the deadline to register for the group’s End of the Year Luncheon and Past Member Memorial. Those who would like to attend are asked to send a $15 check to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Road, Temple, TX 76502. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Country Lane Senior Community located at 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
New officers for the upcoming school year 2022-2024 are as follow: President, Clayton Brantley; President Elect, Peggy Stewart; 1st Vice President (Membership), Tina Coppin; 2nd Vice President (Public Relations/Children Book Project), Sylvia Schafer and JoAnn Gillette; Treasurer, Karl Kacir; Secretary, Marcie Petter.
The group’s next executive board meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S 25th St. in Temple.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 will meet 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Tom Henderson will present the program, “Funny Things that Happen with Ministers”.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donations for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Also, plans will be discussed regarding the group’s annual June picnic.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Newcomers Club activities are: 4/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knitting, and Monday Canasta; 4/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/27 Fun Lunch; and 4/28 Heritage Seekers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
Temple Unit NAACP
The Temple Unit NAACP will holds its regular meetings 6-7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
The meeting will take place at the old historical Temple Public Library at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Temple Unit NAACP President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be May 5 and the guest speaker will be from a child advocacy program.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Salado Are Republican Women Fine China Luncheon
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group will present its annual fundraiser, the Fine China luncheon, Tuesday, June 7, in the Blue Heron room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Each year, tables for the luncheon are elegantly decorated by businesses and individual sponsors.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. so that attendees may view the decorated tables and vote on their favorite. The main program will start at 11:30 a.m. Classic Events of Texas will cater the meal.
Tickets are $40 each and can be made by mailing a check made out to SARW, PAC and send to: Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Because the group is a political action committee, the occupation of the ticket buyer and the address are needed.
Table sponsors also are sought. Anyone wishing to sponsor and decorate a table or for questions contact McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or call 254-760-4266. The deadline to register is Friday, June 3.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the group’s civic, educational, military and political campaigns.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness support group will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the fourth floor of the Central Counties Service building, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness.
For information call 254-771-3638.
National Day of Prayer event
The Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Are Republican Women groups will hold a National Day of Prayer event 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, on the northside steps of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us” (Colossians 2:6-7).
The event is open to the public.
John Birch Society
The John Birch Society met April 12 at Dynasty Restaurant. Participants watched a JBS video interview of Arizona’s U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, author of “The Con of the Con-Con”. Dangers of a Constitutional Convention to amend the Constitution were discussed.
The group’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 10 at Dynasty Restaurant, 2501 Airport Road in Temple.
A new three-night “Constitution is the Solution” JBS video series will start May 12. There is no charge. For information contact Jan Carter at jkcarter41@gmail.com or 409-718-8518.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.