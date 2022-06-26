Local author Sarah Doran hopes to parachute into the world of children’s stories as she raises funds for her first book.
Doran’s picture book, “The Peppered Sky,” is the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign she has started. The author hopes to raise enough money to get the book illustrated, published and distributed locally.
The book, like others Doran has started writing, is inspired by her life as a veteran and child of a military father.
Doran said she hopes to fill a gap in the children’s book market, which currently has few stories that relate to members of the military or their children.
“I noticed, several years after the military, how very few children’s books there are that are written from the perspective of a military child or addressing military children’s issues,” Doran said. “I thought, who better to write this story than someone who grew up as a military child and who feels very passionately about military families.”
“The Peppered Sky” will feature two children who go to watch their father parachute from a plane in a paratrooper exercise.
The Kickstarter, Doran said, is expected to go live on July 1 and last a month until July 31.
Doran said she hopes to raise at least $20,000 through this campaign, with additional stretch goals also laid out. She said the money would go toward Kickstarter’s fees, fulfillment of rewards for backers of the project, illustrations for the book, printing and distribution.
In addition to copies of the book once finished, rewards for backers will include items such as tote bags, T-shirts and a visit from her.
Stretch goals for the campaign include the funding of Doran’s second book, which has already been completed and is just awaiting illustrations and printing.
The author’s second book will be called “Sleeping Giants” and it is inspired by her service as a helicopter pilot in the Army.
Doran said she decided to try and fundraise the money for her books after book publishers did not see the appeal of a military children’s book.
“I tried to go the traditional publishing route first, just exploring all my options,” Doran said. “But, the military family market is a very niche market. I was finding traditional publishers were not seeing the value in those stories.”
If the project is fully funded by the end of the campaign, Doran said her illustrator Beth Snider, who is also from a military family, will start work in August and hopefully finish by December.
The book will then go to a design company, with the first editions expected to come out in late January 2023 or early February.
Those who did not back the campaign and get a book will then be able to order their own copy on Amazon, Doran’s Etsy shop or possibly some local farmer’s markets.
Doran said her books are not just for children with parents in the military.
Many civilian families, Doran said, could better understand the differences between themselves and those living on military bases through the books.
“My goal as an author is to inspire warmth and joy for military kids,” Doran said. “I think it is going to be encouraging and validating for military children, but also helpful for teachers and students.”
Those interested in supporting the project will be able to find it on Kickstarter at https://bit.ly/3QNqfrW.