Individuals, church members and community groups gathered last Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple to begin preparing for national collection week for the Operation Christmas Child program.
A project of the Samaritan’s Purse ministry, Operation Christmas Child seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way by distributing shoebox gifts to children in need around the world. Each shoebox contains toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
During the recent meeting in Temple, 25 participants had the opportunity to learn how to make gifts from common items to include in a shoebox for needy children overseas. The group learned about the impact of these gifts and a voluntary discipleship program, The Greatest Journey, which can make an impact in the lives of children, their families and their community.
“It’s awesome to see this community rally together!” said Operation Christmas Child volunteer Cathy Barth of Temple. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”
Temple residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 100,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are coming together to contribute to the program.
Bell County is included in the Mid-Texas area team, which has a goal of collecting 16,677 shoebox gifts for children in need this year. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For more information about the program call 254-624-0926 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.