Watch the eyes of a young child as they first see a fire truck and hear its sirens. The children are fascinated and it’s almost like a case of hero worship as they watch the men and women leap from the truck.
Many children grow up with the aspirations of being a firefighter, an EMT or a paramedic so they can help people.
Temple Fire & Rescue’s Junior Cadet program, each and every summer for more than 21 years now, gives children a taste of the skills, teamwork and hard work it takes to become a firefighter, according to the program’s description.
Responsibility and accountability — for family and community — are two of the department’s aims in providing this summer program. Teamwork is also a vital concept for children to learn, whether it’s to be a firefighter or to be successful in another job.
Showing children guidance and direction in their early years is important, Temple Fire & Rescue believes. Boys and girls now face so many more challenges and temptations than many past generations did, so it is very important to help them become better children and adults.
The program shouldn’t be taken lightly. The cadets’ mind and body will be challenged to increase their capabilities — within their own physical limitations.
“The program focuses on teaching children what firefighters do and the different things that affect us here in Temple,” Temple Fire & Rescue Sgt. Santos Sosa, spokesman, said. “Children will work on discipline and team building.”
Cadets will learn about the city’s water supply and how the water gets to the hydrant, the history of the fire department, rope rescues, first aid/CPR, how to use a fire extinguisher, tools and tactics and firefighting, according to Sosa.
The program, open to children ages 9-13, is free of charge to participants. This year the program will be held at Temple Charter Academy on Airport Road. They are participating in the Summer Meal Program and will provide meals for the camp, Soto said.
Cadets should be able to take with them at the end of the program a higher opinion of themselves and more of a commitment to where they live.
For information visit www.templetx.gov/132/Junior-Fire-Cadet-Program or contact Santos Soto at 254-298-5682 or ssoto@templetx.gov.