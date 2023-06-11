Get ready for some boot stompin’, kernel spittin’ fun — the 49th annual Holland Corn Festival is less than one week away.
The annual salute to all things corn takes place Friday and Saturday in Holland, and will feature a 5K run, a corn parade, corn hole, corn shucking, corn eating, corn bobbing, corn seed spitting, corn cob throwing and a chicken flying contest. Wow! That’s a lot of corn-fed fun!
In addition, there will be a barbecue cookoff, live music and dancing, a carnival and the crowning of the Corn Festival Queen and Duchess.
“This year’s festival will feature all of your favorites,” said Jill Marwitz, Corn Fest chairperson. “It’s good fun for everyone, and we raise money for the community. We use Corn Fest revenue to provide scholarships to seniors and for youth projects. Some of the money also goes to city improvements.”
“We’re going to have two really good bands this year,” Marwitz continued. “Treaty Oak Revival will be on stage Friday night, and Keith Braxton will entertain on Saturday.”
Treaty Oak Revival — based in College Station — blends Texas red-dirt country music with good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll and is a crowd favorite wherever they perform. Braxton is an up-and-coming country artist out of San Angelo that touts a new sound.
Tickets for both concerts are $15.
The corny fun starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday with the Treaty Oak Revival concert and dance. An opening act — Backroads — will get the crowd revved up for a good time.
Also Friday, the carnival midway will be open for games and attractions. The carnival will be open Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday, and wristbands are $20 each day for unlimited rides. A three-day wristband can be purchased for $55.
The big day for this year’s Corn Fest is Saturday, and activities start bright and early with the 5K Run. Winners will be announced at 9:45 a.m., followed by the annual parade.
The 5K will be held at Holland City Park, and proceeds will go toward Holland High School scholarships. Entry is $25 through June 16
Here’s a look at the rest of Saturday’s events:
11 a.m. — Flag Raising Ceremony; crowning of Corn Fest royalty.
11:15 a.m. — Sign up for Corn Hole Tournament.
11:30 a.m. — Sign up for all contests during the day.
Noon — Corn Hole Tournament and Corn-Eating Contest.
12:30 p.m. — Corn Shucking Contest.
1 p.m. — Corn Bobbing.
1:30 p.m. — Junior Corn Seed Spitting Contest.
1:45 p.m. — Women’s Corn Seed Spitting Contest.
2 p.m. — Men’s Corn Seed Spitting Contest.
2:30 p.m. — Junior World Championship Corn Cob Throwing.
3 p.m. — Women’s World Championship Corn Cob Throwing.
3:30 p.m. — Senior Division World Championship Corn Cob Throwing.
4 p.m. — Corn Cob Relay.
4:30 p.m. — Chicken Flying Contest.
5 p.m. — Announce Corn Hole Tournament and barbecue cookoff winners.
8:30 p.m. — Concert and dance featuring Braxton Keith. West Travis will be the opening band.