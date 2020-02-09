A new culinary encounter awaits cooking connoisseurs and novices alike with the Hunter Gatherer Dining Experience at The Manor at Inn on the Creek in Salado.
The first cooking class in the series will begin Sunday, Feb. 16, under the direction of Jacob Hilbert, executive chef and innkeeper of The Hunter Gatherer.
Hilbert said his work at Inn on the Creek has been a “pretty new endeavour.” Though he’s only been part of the team for a couple of months, he already does a dinner series under the same venue name, The Hunter Gatherer.
Hilbert said as a result of the dinner series, he got a lot of requests for cooking classes.
“I really interact a lot with the guests during the dinner as it is, so it’s kind of just a natural leap to go from dinners the way that I curate them to doing a cooking class,” he said.
Each class will focus on a different cuisine while teaching a variety of cooking techniques. Hilbert said part of what he’s doing with putting out this first series is to get a handle on what kinds of things people are interested in learning. He said the series covers a pretty broad spectrum. For instance, the first class is all about making fresh pasta.
“I also will move into cultural regions — techniques that are kind of bound to a type of cuisine like French cuisine or Italian or Spanish,” he said. “And in doing that I’ll try to hit the dishes I think people might be the most interested in learning.”
For example, the class on Spanish cuisine will focus on making paella. Hilbert said people seem to like the idea of coming in and knowing they’re not just going to get a litany of techniques, but will get to learn how to do something specific.
“But the way that I like to teach is to kind of teach in broad strokes so they can walk away understanding how to cook paella, but also having developed their knife skills and their organizational skills in the kitchen and making sure the paella represents a couple of techniques, whether it’s braising or saute or roasting,” he said. “So I try to really view the class as a way to introduce people to cooking in general, regardless of what the lesson actually is.”
Classes will take place in the kitchen adjacent to The Hunter Gatherer dining room. Hilbert said class sizes are limited to about 14 people. He said he wants to keep the class size manageable to give true attention to everyone involved. He said some classes already have people on the waitlist, but the schedule is out for the next three months, so people can sign up early.
Hilbert said he tries to teach with a good mix of hands-on experience and observation. He said the series is going to be a lot of fun, and a multi-course dinner is included with the cost of the class.
Hilbert has 27 years of culinary experience. He previously owned The Hollow in Georgetown and Ramble in Salado. He was named one of 10 Under-the-Radar Chefs to Know in Austin by Zagat. Ramble was mentioned in Forbes Travel Guide in May 2019 as one of 10 New Austin Restaurants to Try, and was also listed by Trillist as one of the best restaurants in the Austin area in July 2019.
For information about the class or to sign up visit www.inncreek.com/the-hunter-gatherer-dining-experience.