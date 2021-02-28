Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior and application guidelines are now available by emailing BettyMartinRegent@aol.com.
Applications are due by Wednesday, March 31. The scholarship winner will be announced by May.
To be eligible, the student must be a high school senior attending a Bell County public or private high school or home schooled in Academy, Bartlett, Belton, Holland, Rogers, Salado, Temple or Troy. The scholarship is for tuition at any Texas college or university. Students must have a cumulative high school GPA of 85 of above.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold its next Zoom meeting 2 p.m. March 4. Those interested in joining the meeting must RSVP to BCRSEA@gmail.com. Attendance is crucial as the group needs a quorum present (56 people).
The association’s membership drive starts March 1 and ends Sept. 1. Registered members will receive their renewal form and other important information to recruit new members. For information on membership, contact Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
The group is open to retired school employees (whether certified or auxiliary). The group’s goals include staying informed on legislative affairs and protecting current and future benefits.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group’s meeting on March 4 will be held via Zoom. For information contact Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group will meet in person on March 18 and the guest speaker will be Shannon Gowan, director of the Ronald McDonald House. Social distancing, masks, and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this meeting. The meeting also will be available via Zoom.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We serve”.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to all skill levels and offers camaraderie with like-minded people as well as encouragement.
The group occasionally holds workshops and also holds paint-outs at Yettie Polk Park in Belton when the weather is nice.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some group activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities include: 3/1 Chat N’ Canasta, 3/3 Monthly Luncheon & Popcorn Bridge, 3/8 Bookworms, 3/9 Tuesday Canasta, 3/12 TGIF Lunch, 3/13 Couples Night Out, 3/16 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/17 Popcorn Bridge, 3/18 Meet N’ Greet Coffee, 3/19 Trailblazers, 3/23 Virtual Get-together, 3/24 Fun Lunch, and 3/27 Exploring Wines. For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group usually meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. The meeting for Feb. 22 has been canceled.
Anyone interested information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.