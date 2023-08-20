Temple College has announced its Fall 2023 lineup of Fine Arts events, which includes a variety of musical performances, theatre productions and art exhibitions.
“We invite everyone to come and experience the vibrant artistic offerings that Temple College has to offer,” said. Dr. Sara Harris Baker, director of Fine Arts.
The season kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 17, with this year’s Musical Theatre Showcase featuring scenes from “Come From Away” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”. The brown-bag show will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre.
The fall semester marks the second year of Temple College’s Associate of Arts degree programs in musical theatre and theatre, Baker said.
The theatre program will present a unique production on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, featuring “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”.
“This should be interesting,” Baker said. “This show tries to present highlights from all of Shakespeare’s works into a 90-minute program.”
This show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the backstage theater.
Here’s a glimpse at other shows set for the fall semester at Temple College:
The Temple College Jazz Ensemble and Temple High School Highlighters will perform a combined concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
The Temple Jazz Orchestra will present an evening of music featuring original compositions by group and faculty members at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
The Temple College Faculty Jazz Combo will present ‘66’ in a brown-bag performance at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the backstage theater. Dr. Baker said this performance will have the musical feel of driving US Route 66 in its heyday.
Also on Nov. 14, the Temple College Orchestra will present Mozart’s Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A Major, plus Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 Reformation at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
A Symphonic Band concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
A Temple College Opera performance of Michael Ching’s Speed Dating Tonight will be at 7:30 p.m. on two nights — Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, in the backstage theater.
A Saxophone Ensemble concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in the backstage theater.
A Percussion Ensemble concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the backstage theater.
Here’s a treat: Temple College’s Chorale will present a 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28, concert at Grace Presbyterian Church featuring Haydn’s Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo, or Little Organ Mass.
“We will be holding this at Grace Presbyterian because we need an organ to do this concert,” Dr. Baker said. “Chorale will be performing this at Saint John the Apostle Church in Manhattan (New York City) on Jan. 28 as part of a four-day tour. We are learning the music this semester in readiness for that tour.”
The 44th annual Central Texas Student Art Competition & Exhibition opens Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 1 in the Temple College Visual Arts Center Gallery.