TC jazz rehearsal

Denise Doyle plays the trumpet during a TC Jazz Orchestra during a previous rehearsal at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College. This fall’s fine arts calendar at the college is loaded full of events, including multiple jazz performances.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Temple College has announced its Fall 2023 lineup of Fine Arts events, which includes a variety of musical performances, theatre productions and art exhibitions.

dstone@tdtnews.com