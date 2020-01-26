Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization will hold its annual Winter Mah Jongg tournament fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. Registration is $50 and the deadline to register is Jan. 27.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bell Fine Arts building fund.
The event includes breakfast snacks, lunch and multiple rounds of play.
For information call Sheron at 254-780-9978; Eve at 254-290-1601; or email txnasa527@embarqmail.com.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for Valentine Bridge and the Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28; the group will meet for Chat N Canasta Feb. 3; the group’s monthly luncheon and a Popcorn Bridge meeting will take place Feb. 5; a Couple’s Night Out will be held Feb. 8; the Bookworms will meet Feb. 10; the group will meet for canasta and the Singing Bluebonnet will meet Feb. 11; and a TGIF lunch will take place Feb. 14.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Dr. Hope Koch, associated professor and Godfrey Sullivan chair at Baylor University, will present “Technology Disruption: The Need for Small and Medium Businesses to Innovate”.
