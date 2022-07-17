If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?
While they’re often called Ghostbusters, John John Montelongo prefers the name paranormal investigator.
Montelongo is the founder and lead investigator of Dark Explorers Paranormal, a business that investigates paranormal occurrences and then purges the dark energy.
“I was actually born into this type of stuff,” Montelongo shared.
Both of his parents were curandero healers, the Spanish word for people who heal others with magic. His dad eventually stopped being a curandero and began helping people through the power of prayer.
Following in his dad’s footsteps, Montelongo and his team of investigators use prayer to cleanse homes of dark energy.
“We have a different process than most do,” explained fellow Dark Explorers Paranormal investigator Jordyn Rodriguez.
“We go in, we identify the problem, we pray over the family and we go through and cleanse the house as well, so depending on the level of what is going on, depends on how intense it needs to be.”
Using K2 electromagnetic field (EMF) detectors, the investigators walk through a home with all the lights off, checking for high energy fluctuations. Rodrigez said sometimes there could be an electrical source nearby or faulty wiring, so after ruling that out, they start their process. While walking through the home, they look for signatures of whatever could be oppressing the family.
After walking around the house, they sit in a room, taking notes of the feelings they are experiencing, the energy they’re feeling and present their findings to the family. Rodriguez has a counseling background, so she uses her skills to speak with the family about the findings.
Montelongo said he has been experiencing paranormal things since he was a child, as has Rodriguez.
“I have clairsentience, clairvoyance and clairaudience, so I can see things, I can hear things and I can feel things,” she shared. “My clairvoyance is strongest, so when we walk into a room, I can see an aura and see the colors around you and something that’s attached to you.”
While conducting a private tour of The Book Cellar, 3 West Central Avenue in downtown Temple, a place known for its abundance of books and spirits, Rodriguez said she immediately felt that the building was packed full of spirits.
“My chest felt heavy and the building felt full,” she said. “In the back room with the comics, I felt that there was something dark.”
Rodriguez said she could see a highly intelligent, tall slender man who likes to control everything in the building and also likes to mess with people.
“The other spirits I saw lingered in a black mass,” she shared. “They weren’t allowed to speak when the man was around, but they do wander the front of the shop and try to speak and communicate.”
While Dark Explorers Paranormal is based here in Central Texas, the investigators travel the entire country.
Montelongo said with social media and so much witchiness in the world, people may be challenged to do spells and may actually be conjuring dark spirits. And unlike other organizations that leave families when things get weird, Dark Explorers Paranormal sticks around and helps the families.
“We’re pretty much the only team who does all these cases,” Montelongo added.
If you need to call on a real-life Ghostbuster, call John John with Dark Explorers Paranormal at 512-945-4284 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Darkexplorer. He also has a podcast on YouTube, keyword SpookiBoi Paranormal.
Dark Explorers Paranormal will also be the guest speakers at the Temple Founder Lions Club meeting at 12:05 p.m. on July 27 at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.