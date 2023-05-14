Sam Houston Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas recently installed new officers. Special guest District V Representative Mary Beth Brunson swore in the new officers.
New officers are Jeannie Williford, president; Hillary Hickland, vice president; Linda Hayes secretary; Ilene Miller, treasurer; Judy Stubblefield Tyler, registrar; Julia Flowers Newbury, historian/publicity; and Suzanne Stadler, chaplain.
The group also wishes to congratulate Elijah Cummins and Catelyn Tyler, who were awarded the chapter’s annual scholarship.
Ben Milam Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St. in Temple.
DRT members Shirley Holleman and Judy Tyler will give a review of the DRT Convention held in Galveston.
DRT is a lineal organization with goals to educate, research and preserve the history of the Republic of Texas. The organization is open to any woman age 16 and older who is a lineal descendant of a man or woman who rendered service to Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States in 1846.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Belton VFW, 2311 Pearl St. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be Teresa Beckmeyer, who will present information about the World Economic Forum.
The meeting is open to the public.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser, which will take place on June 6 in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
This year’s guest speaker will be Steve Munisteri, who served as the 2010 chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. He was appointed to the White House staff in 2017 as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liason. He now serves as senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests who arrive early will have the opportunity to view decorated tables and vote for their favorite. First and second place awards will be given to the tables with the most votes.
The event also will include a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will help support conservative causes, including military, civic, and educational campaign projects. Two scholarships also are awarded annually.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW PAC, c/o Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of seven or eight are available, but are limited.
Participants are asked to provide an email or cell phone number to confirm receipt. Some group seating is available when checks are sent together.
For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration and networking will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Jon Spiers, a former surgeon, veteran and attorney, will speak about the Texas border.
RSVP is required with a lunch and costs $20. Participants may prepay on eventbrite.com. For information email contactctrw@gmail.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Members will dine at noon and the business meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart, 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet for a luncheon at noon on Monday at the First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no club dues or membership fees. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for May are: 5/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 5/16 Bunco, 5/17 Popcorn Bridge, 5/18 Meet & Greet, 5/19 Trailblazers, 5/20 Exploring Wines, 5/22 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 5/23 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/24 Sassy Singles and Fun Lunch, and 5/27 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar, “Landscaping with Native Plants,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the learning center at the Texas AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Christy Reese will explain how drought tolerant native plants will add to beauty to your landscape while preserving water. She will provide recommendations of native plants for your yard and address how plant selection is critical to a successful landscape.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association in partnership with the Harker Heights Activities Center will hold a special seminar, “Texas Superstar Perennials,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Sylvia Maegden will discuss deer-resistant plants, as well as pollinators and other perennial Texas Superstars that can be used in landscaping. Registration for the seminar opens on May 8 and will be available online at bit.ly/3XL5RdD. For information contact Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5456.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery Association
The Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery Association will hold a luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, in the fellowship hall at the Methodist Church, 104 N. Kings Trail in Little River.
Anyone who has family of friends buried in the cemetery, or anyone who would like to know more about the cemetery is encouraged to attend.
The lunch will be a potluck and attendees are asked to bring a dish or two and dessert to share. Plates, utensils and drinks will be furnished.