Bell Extension Education Association Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and the event is catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
In other BEEA news, the association will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple. The meeting will feature education programs and the County Wide Cultural Arts Competition. Cultural Arts check in and registration will be 9-9:30 a.m. and the meeting will follow.
Nancy Posvar will present “Winter Gardening” and Polly Elizondo will present “Cooking with Pressure”. The public is invited to hear the presentations and view the cultural arts entries. Members are asked to bring a covered dish for all to share.
Moffat Community Center Association
The Moffat Community Center Association recently elected its 2020 Officers and Board of Directors.
Officers for 2020 are: Jim Wingo, president; David Coufal, vice president; Beth Price, treasurer; Carol Wingo, secretary. Serving as Board Members at Large are: Paul Beck, Cathy Boniface, Edgar Bounds, Danny Cockrum, and Cheryl A. Hinckley.
The center continues to be used for events and family gatherings. In 2019 the center was rented 43 times. Wilsonart LLC donated a new kitchen countertop that is being installed and plans are being developed for the renovation of the old smoke house and the building of a new outdoor cooking area.
For membership questions, or to rent the center, email mcca.secretary@yahoo.com.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century chapter will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Sandy Boyd will present the program “Historic St. Luke’s Church, Oldest Brick Church in Virginia”.
Members are reminded that the Texas Dames are collecting basic necessities of toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, T-shirts for women and children, underwear, bras, combs and brushes, shampoo and conditioner, and gift cards from Target and Walmart to purchase needed items at low cost. Items will be donated to Phoebe’s Home, a shelter and place of safety in Bryan-College Station for women and children.
Bell County Democratic Party
The Bell County Democratic Party will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 W. Main St. in Belton.
The guest speaker will be Geneviere Van Cleve, the state director of All on the Line.
All Democrats are invited to attend and discuss ongoing plans for the 2020 elections.
Democratic Women
The Bell County Texas Democratic Women will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Gunther Building at 204 N. Penelope in Belton. Social time starts at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Bell County Commissioner John Driver.
Central Texas Photography Club
The Central Texas Photography Club will meet 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The competition subject is heart-shaped objects. The meeting is open to the public.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The Bookworms group will meet Feb. 10; the group will meet for canasta and the Singing Bluebonnet will meet Feb. 11; and a TGIF lunch will take place Feb. 14.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The program, “All Rise,” will feature: Jane Bland, justice, Supreme Court, Place 6; Jeff Boyd, justice, Supreme Court, Place 7; Brett Busby, justice, Supreme Court, Place 8; Bert Richardson, judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3; Gina Parker, candidate for judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3; Ken Patrick Yeary, judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4; and David Newell, judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9.
This will be an informative meeting and attendees will have the opportunity to learn what these courts do.
For information visit www.ctrw-pace.com.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Longhorn Restaurant in Temple. The group will honor Ingrid Bush, who was named Valentine Queen of the chapter. Hostess Ingrid Bush will also present the Cultural Program. For information, call Judy Switzer, president, at 713-805-1178, or go to BetaSigmaphi.org/History.php.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments.
Shannon Wittmer, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries - Heart of Texas, will present “The Goodwill Story” and will discuss the role they play in giving a helping hand to residents of Central Texas.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the home of Jane Nash for the 90th birthday celebration. The program, “Honoring the Women of Lambda’s History,” will be presented by Judy West. The project is a collection for Month of Giving in honor of Leta Mae Teakell.
