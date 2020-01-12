The Temple Symphony Orchestra will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s family-friendly comic opera“The Pirates of Penzance” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
All performances will take place in the main auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
This will be the first time the symphony has presented a musical theater production. Directors for the show are: Dr. Sara Harris Baker, stage director; Thomas Fairlie, music director; and Charlie Hukill, technical director.
Lead male roles will be: Michael Morris as the Major General, John Mischtian as the Pirate King, George Hogan as the Sergeant, and Brian Joyce as Frederick. Female roles will be: Teri Ann Johnson as Mabel, Priscilla Santana as Edith, and Sandy Dugas as Ruth. The Temple College Vocal Point will sing the chorus parts. Members of the Temple Symphony will make up the orchestra.
“These are some of the best professional singers and instrumentalists in the area,” Fairlie said in a news release. “This is going to be a professionally staged comic opera. This has never happened in Temple. There is a lot of excitement about it.”
“The Pirates of Penzance” is a comic opera in two acts with music written by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert. It’s official premier was at the Fifth Avenue Theater in New York City on Dec. 31, 1879. It was well received by both audiences and critics.
Tickets may be purchased in the office of the Fine Arts Division at Temple College and online at templesymphony.org. They also will be available at the door.
For additional information, contact Jan Salzman at TempleSymphony@gmail.com or by calling 254-778-6683.