Wrestling fans, let’s get ready to Bummmmbbbble!
Pro-wrestling is coming to Academy High School — home of the Bumblebees — on Feb. 25, and the senior-class fundraiser promises to be more fun than a figure-four leg-lock.
Get ready for some high-flying, pile-driving action at Bumble Rumble, featuring a heavyweight championship match, a battle between two female grapplers, a tag-team match and a 30-man over-the-top-rope rumble.
“We will have our top two heavyweights going toe-to-toe for the 360 Pro Wrestling championship,” said promoter Aaron Presley. “Our champion is Moonshine Mantell, and he’s a powerhouse. Moonshine is this generation’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. He’s that good.”
At Bumble Rumble, the senior class will receive a portion of the gate, all concessions and money collected for fan photos with the wrestlers.
“Proceeds from the wrestling event will be used to help pay for their senior trip and for Project Celebration giveaways,” said Jacki Wright, a spokesperson for Academy ISD.
“During the last week of the school year, seniors are essentially through,” she said. “All of their tests are complete and their grades are in, so they do senior week activities such as a graduation walk-through and Project Graduation activities. Every day, seniors are given great prizes such as a laptop, maybe a TV, and gift cards, as a send off.”
“At Academy High School, Moonshine will put his title on the line against Rodney Mack, and Rodney is about as tough as they come.”
Also on the card are two Dallas-based female wrestlers — Reiza Clarke and Morgan Mercy.
“I’m from Little River-Academy,” said Presley. “I’m thrilled to come back home and bring the folks in Academy something they normally don’t get.”
Moonshine, Mercy and the rest of the gang love to fight, but the highlight of their school appearances comes earlier in the day.
“We have put on anti-bullying programs and rallies at elementary schools in Texas and beyond,” Presley said. “On this trip, we will visit elementary schools in Academy, Bartlett, Holland and Granger and talk about bullying and what to do if you are picked on.”
“We tell the kids there are three types of bullying — verbal, physical and cyber — and each one is dealt with in a different manner. We also teach forgiveness.”
“As I’m presenting my message, the wrestlers act out scenes where someone is bullied, and we encourage the kids to participate,” he said.
“This is the greatest thing we do, and we’ve done it at more than a thousand schools in the past decade.”
The first bell will ring at Bumble Rumble at 7 p.m., and the doors will open at 6 p.m. in the Academy High School commons area.
Tickets are available at the AHS office for $10 each.