360 Pro Wrestling

Moonshine Mantell, the 360 Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion, uses a clothesline to take an opponent off his feet in a recent match. Mantell will take on Rodney Mack in the main event at Bumble Rumble, a fundraiser for Academy High School seniors. The event will feature three matches and a 30-man Royal Rumble.

 Courtesy photo

Wrestling fans, let’s get ready to Bummmmbbbble!