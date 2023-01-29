The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host its annual Galentine’s Day Purse Bingo, a charity event to raise money for a good cause – children – while having a little girl’s day of fun on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Our guests can expect to have a fun filled afternoon and hopefully walk away winners – but they will definitely leave inspired and encouraged that their contribution helped us to provide critical resources and services to the children who have suffered child abuse or neglect in Bell, Milam, and Coryell counties,” Serina Cole, CACCT’s education and outreach director, said.
The event will include 15 bingo games, a prize drawing, a silent auction and a special blackout jackpot bingo game. Cole said the grand prize includes a designer bag, luxury spa and hotel package from the Pivovar Hotel in Waco, a package valued at more than $600.
“The winner of each game will be able to select a name brand bag, which includes Michael Kors, Dooney & Burke, Coach, Consuela, Kate Spade and more,” Cole added. “We will also have a wonderful silent auction that includes several pieces of beautiful jewelry, spa packages, beauty services, and we even found a few Astros field level seats for the sports fans.”
Most importantly, she said the attendees will leave with leave with a better understanding of what the CACCT does, the services they provide to the community and the role they place in preventing child abuse in Central Texas.
Helping children
The CACCT, which is located at 402 N. Main Street in Belton, provides a safe and comfortable environment where child abuse victims and their families can go for collaborative investigative services. They work in coordination with local law enforcement, Texas Child Protective Services and prosecutors to provide trained forensic interviewers for the families. Some of the services they provide families include advocacy, counseling, and coordinate medical and mental health exams.
“The heart of what we do is children,” Debra Longley, the center’s executive director, said. “What we do is provide a sustainable pathway to hope, healing, and justice for children and their families. We know child abuse affects everyone. There’s not a demographic that’s not touched. We cannot fight this battle alone, we need our community’s help.”
The Galentine’s Day Purse Bingo is just one of several ways the center raises the funds necessary to maintain all the services they provide. While they receive some funding from state and federal grants, they also rely on community support to bridge the gap and provide sufficient programs and services to their clients.
“This event is important for several reasons. Most obvious of these is the money it will raise will help fill the gap in funding programs and services we offer to the community, but, even more important it brings awareness to the prevention of child abuse and helps arm our community with resources to join the fight in keeping our children safe,” Cole added. “And finally, it provides a really great atmosphere to strengthen relationships with our community and partners.”
Reservation details
Individual tickets are $70 per person and includes one full set of bingo cards. For anyone wanting to bring their best gal pals, a table for six can be reserved for $380, which incudes one full set of bingo cards for each person. Attendees may also contribute as a sponsor. A $500 Designer Purse Sponsorship includes two event tickets, one set of bingo cards per person and sponsorship recognition. The $1,000 Prada Sponsorship includes a reserved table for six people, two sets of bingo cards per person, 60 raffle tickets and sponsorship recognition. The Chanel (Station) Sponsorship includes a reserved table for six people, two sets of bingo cards per person, six additional jackpot game cards, 180 raffle tickets and sponsorship recognition. They will also have their choice of sponsoring jackpot bingo, the beverage/wine station or raffle table.
Tickets and tables can be reserved by calling Serina Cole at 254-207-0363.