Santa Claus is back in town.
For a special stop — 4-8 p.m. Saturday — he arrived on West Avenue A in the Temple Fire & Rescue 1939 Diamond T fire engine and walked across the Santa Fe Plaza to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. When he made it inside, he sat down and got ready to meet the children.
Mike Hicks, museum director, wearing a red cap and looking at little like Saint Nick himself, said the 415 tickets were sold out two weeks in advance.
Before following the jolly elf inside, people checked in at a small tent. The next step for some of the children was to take a barrel train ride around the plaza. Others lined up for Christmas-oriented face painting and glitter tattoos by Monique’s Face Painting, operated by Monique and Daniel Estrada.
“I’ll be real fast,” Monique said. “We’ll do about 250 kids in three hours.”
She’s been doing face painting for about 10 years, she said.
“Our goal is to put a smile on everybody’s face,” she said.
Of her pictured sample designs, she said the reindeer would be the most popular.
“It’s always the reindeer,” she said.
Joe and Emily Dehaven of Killeen lined up at the check-in tent with their two sons, August, 3, and Frederick, 6 months.
Joe said August likes railroad trains.
“He said he wants to see Santa and the train,” his dad said.
Blake Smith and her son, Finn, 6, were about to check in.
They used to come to the museum on the family days, the first Saturday of every month, a couple of years ago, she said.
“Then I got deployed, so we’re back again,” she said. “If it wasn’t so windy, it wouldn’t be so bad.”
Catherine Dodd, museum assistant, said that when people got inside the lobby they would follow a marked path. It was decorated as a “winter wonderland,” she said.
There were a lot of photo ops, she said, and an interactive craft during which the children could “make reindeer food.”
Santa’s helpers handed out gifts to the children, including little reindeer stuffed with jingle bell ornaments and candy.
“Then they get to take a picture with Santa,” Dodd said.
The lobby was decorated with stacked presents, white Christmas trees and a lot more. At first, the background music included recordings of “Silent Night” and “Silver Bells.” Later, a quartet near the front door began to sing Christmas carols.
One of the Christmas scenes the children and their parents encountered en route to Santa was a little cabin surrounded by gingerbread men. There was also a reindeer barn, with four reindeer looking out over miniature hay bales.
August Dehaven wound up with a balloon made into a sword. His mother tried to get him to pose with it in front of the barn.
A sign along the way to Santa had some facts about reindeer. For one, they’re also called caribou. Their noses are specially designed to warm the air before it reaches their lungs. Their hooves expand in the summer and shrink in the winter, when the ground is hard. And both male and female reindeer grow antlers.
One of the signs suggested that the visitors “find the gnomes in the enchanted forest.”