College graduates
Rachel Darling of Harker Heights is a Term 3 graduate of Troy University in Troy, Ala., in 2019/2020.
College honors
Angelea Lance of Lampasas will lead the South Carolina Corps of Cadets during the 2020-21 academic year at The Citadel in Charlston, S.C.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members to include: Katelyn Kendall of Salado at Texas A&M University and Kaydee Free of Salado at Texas A&M University. Jon Pretty Boy of Harker Heights at Fort Hays State University in Baton Rouge, La.
Temple College announces students inducted this spring into the Lambda Theta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). The new members are: BELTON − Matthew Alas, Amy Archer, Dalton Egelston, Kosisochukwu Eneli, Heidi Fuller, Emily Gober, Jeremy Hontz, Autumn Kalista, Marla Taylan, BUCKHOLTS − Marissa Labrada. COPPERAS COVE − Brittany Lunnon, Beau Vannote. GATESVILLE − Shelby Austin, Sonia Davidson, Danielle Flores, Julia Smith, Amber Vessels. GRANGER − Tristen Burton, Guillermo Martinez. HARKER HEIGHTS − Crystal Henderson, Zander Sullivan. LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY − Korin Honke. MOODY − Terry Patterson. MORGAN’S POINT RESORT − Melissa Sutterfield. NOLANVILLE − Luis Saavedra, Mariah Wolschleger. PFLUGERVILLE − Ronnie Rodriguez. SALADO − Madeline Holt-Bourland. TEMPLE − Marissa Arellano, Brynn Batson, Sandra Carney, Amy Clark, Crystalee Clark, Hannah Clary, Lilyth Curtis, Logan Davis, Julia Dewitt, Amanda Fizell, Christina Lacour, Baylee Leifester, Mariah Leonard, Lizette Lopez-Harris, Monica Martinez, Leonard Mitchell, Josiah Moore, Aalaysiah Morrison, Sarah Pierce, Dakota Porubsky, Louise Reisner, Tyler Tripp, Estella Tucker, Miguel Valdez, Claudia Veal, Cassidy Vines. TROY − Emily Williams.