Get ready for some outdoor fun courtesy of Academie Musique of Central Texas.
Sing Together — set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on the corner of Calhoun and First Street in Temple — will feature a live performance by Singsation as well as other live and pre-recorded performances, said Shelley Stansbury Dennis, Academie Musique executive director.
“It has been very challenging to create a fun choir experience since we have not been able to meet in person,” she said. “By the time our event, the girls will have been together in person twice. Still, we are excited to offer our first in-person public event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In addition to live and pre-recorded music, the Sing Together event will feature an outdoor showing of “Singing in the Rain.”
“We will have two or three food trucks, a full-sized and toddler bounce house, a small petting zoo, bean bag toss and our playground will be available,” Dennis said.
The event is free but there will be a charge for the petting zoo and food.
Summer camps and workshops
Academie Musique is entering its busy time of the year, and several summer camps and workshops have been scheduled, Dennis said.
“First up is our summer musical theater workshops — there will be two,” Dennis said. “One will be for ages 8 to 12 on June 21-26, and the second for ages 12 through 18 on July 12-17.”
Auditions for “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon” will be held at 1 p.m. May 23 and 4 p.m. May 24 for ages 8 to 12. Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 26, at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple she said.
Auditions for “Mary Poppins Jr.,” which will feature performers between ages 12 and 18, were held May 21 and May 22. The show will be performed at 7 p.m. July 16 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 18. All performances will be at the CAC.
Applications for both auditions, along with added information, are available at www.amcentex.org.
According to Dennis, the next Academie Musique summer camp is Strings Camp, which will be July 19-23 and will include orchestra, advanced chamber music ensemble, region and all state repertoire. Additional information can be obtained by emailing camp directors Alyssa Meyer (ameyer@amcentex.org) and Michael MacLaughlin (mmaclaughlin@amcentex.org).
The next summer camp is Opera Camp and it is set for July 26-30. Students ages 13 through 19 will learn about the opera world, including expression and character analysis, private voice lessons, stage combat and introductions to opera plots and history.
“The students will also get to prepare and perform scenes and acts from different operas,” Dennis said. This performance will be 2 p.m. July 31.
The final Academie Musique summer workshops will be the Large School Region Choir Camp and the Small School All-State Workshop, both scheduled for Aug. 2-5. These workshops will focus on preparation for the first round of All State Choir auditions.