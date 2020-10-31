Gospel concert
The Chuck Wagon Gang gospel quartet will perform 6 p.m. today at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
The group got its start singing on local radio in 1935, and has since played Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Grand Old Opry. It is currently comprised of Shaye Smith, alto singer, Stan Hill, tenor singer, Melissa Kemper, soprano, and Karl Smakula on guitar.
For information visit www. thechuckwagongang.net.
Life Chain
The 12th-annual Life Chain event will take place Sunday.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.