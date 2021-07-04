Altrusa International of Temple
Altrusa International of Temple recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 area students at a recent meeting.
The purpose of Altrusa International of Temple is to contribute to the solution of community problems and to help meet community needs while making lasting friendships. Every year grant requests from non-profit organizations are reviewed and projects are selected. Altrusa members donate their time and money raised from the annual Taste of the Holidays luncheon. In conjunction with the luncheon, tickets are sold for a prize drawing of several valuable packages and money raised through the drawing funds scholarships for area students.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers. com.
Upcoming planned activities through the end of July are: 7/5 Chat & Canasta, 7/7 Popcorn Bridge, 7/9 TGIF Lunch, 7/13 Tuesday Canasta, 7/20 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg, 7/21 Popcorn Bridge, 7/24 Exploring Wine, and 7/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities contact Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will meet noon Tuesday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The program will be the installation of officers for 2021-22 by Richard Schneider, assistant governor Area 3, Rotary District 5870. Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Other programs for July include: July 13, District Governor Beverly Luedke; July 20, Sam Listi, Belton city manager; and July 27, Dr. Christine Ponce, president of Temple College.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group is offering an acrylic class in painting contemporary flowers from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The class costs $125 and is taught by Christine Brisley, an artist who has painted throughout the world and now resides in Georgetown.
To sign up or for information call Sheron at 254-654-1658 or Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees (not just teachers and administrators). Membership forms should be mailed with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. For more information and/or registration forms contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
The group’s June Member spotlight is Dorothy Powell, an elementary teacher, principal and school board member for Temple ISD.
The first meeting of the new school year will take place Sept. 2 in person (location is yet to be determined).
