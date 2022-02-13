Love is in the air at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
More than 900 Valentine’s Day cards were dropped off at the Temple Veterans Affairs facility on Monday. The cards were donated by the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Temple.
In addition to 904 cards, the chapter also included 104 bags of Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy to be passed out.
Janie Reed, who organized the card donation, said she and her fellow members wanted to make sure the veterans at the hospital felt loved and honored.
“What we have done is try and let the veterans know that we are thinking of them and we really do care,” Reed said. “Our committee and group members have just decided to let them know that we are out here and thinking of them. We thought there was nothing better than to give them Valentine’s Day cards.”
Volunteers with the organization have donated similar cards on previous holidays, including Christmas and Veterans Day last year.
Members of the organization purchased blank cards in bulk online, writing personalized messages on each of them.
Reed said the messages on each card were not specific to a veteran, but in general thanked them for their service and sacrifices.
The cards were given to officials at the Temple VA to disperse this year due to COVID-19, unlike previous years, with volunteers having been able to give the cards to the veterans in person. Any extra cards will go to other nearby facilities, such as those in Waco and Austin.
“Since we have been able to so many, the cards have been able to go to such a variety of veterans who are staying there,” Reed said. “Sometimes it is nice to have a personal note because they might not have any visitors or there is no one who comes to see them.”
Volunteers were only able to put together 104 bags of candies due to a lack of donations.
In the bags, Reed said she and others wanted to make sure there were some sweets that those who were diabetic could still enjoy.
Reed said she planned on organizing the group to continue sending cards each holiday and welcomed working with other organizations. She said the next holiday she planned to send cards on was the Fourth of July.
For more information or to inquire about membership in DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.