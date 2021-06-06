Belton’s annual Turtle Festival hasn’t been held in two years — another victim of the COVID pandemic. But the local Kiwanis Club was in need of a fundraiser and came up with a dandy replacement.
“Our main fundraiser has been the Turtle Festival, and since we haven’t been able to do it we were looking for a substitute,” said organizer Rhonda Hershey. “We were looking for another way to raise money and also keep Kiwanis and the Turtle Festival on people’s minds.”
And so, the Turtle Trot was born.
The virtual 5K race provided a safe alternative to a festival and still enabled the club to raise money for leadership programs, reading programs and scholarships, Hershey said.
“We ended up with 30 participants, mostly from the Belton and Temple areas, but we had some from around the state,” she said. “We had two runners from Sugar Land and four from Lufkin.”
Some of the runners wore turtle costumes.
The winner of the Turtle Trot was Rosie Schnietz and best costume went to Cece Givens. Mandy Watson was recognized for putting together a large group of participants.
Belton Kiwanis is part of Kiwanis International and focuses on helping children, Hershey said.
“Our club does this by sponsoring student-led leadership programs in Belton Independent School District. We currently work with kids at Southwest and Chisholm Trail elementary schools, and at the Builders Club at South Belton Middle School, Key Clubs at Belton High and Belton New Tech, and at Mary Hardin Baylor’s Circle K International.”
Before the pandemic, Belton Kiwanis members also read to students in BISD’s Early Childhood program, she said.
“Probably our best-known project is presenting citizenship awards annually to a fifth-grader at each elementary school and an eighth-grader at each middle school,” Hershey said.
“These students are chosen by staff at each school and are recognized for their responsibility, leadership and overall helpfulness,” she said. “The students are recognized in front of their peers and families at the end-of-the-year awards ceremonies at each school.”
Hershey said Belton Kiwanis also awards two scholarships to Key Club members who are graduating.
“And we partner with other youth-serving agencies in the area, including Project Apple Tree and Project Angel Tree,” she added.
Hershey said Kiwanis members are excited to shift back toward “in-person” gatherings.
“After a year of Zoom meetings, we will meet in person at 7 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Taqueria Mexicano on Sparta Road,” she said. “Anyone with a heart for children and for service is invited to join us.”
The Belton Kiwanis website already includes a prominent feature about next year’s Turtle Festival return.
The festival will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Yettie Polk Park.Turtle races with live turtles and tortoises will be held on land and a Ultimate Turtle Race will feature 1,000 rubber turtles racing downstream on Nolan Creek.