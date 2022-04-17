The Village of Salado was awarded first place in the Texas Department of Transportation Governors Community Achievement Award.
The accolade comes with a $90,000 prize for a landscaping project.
Keep Salado Beautiful Beautification Chair Susan Terry said the project needs to be approved by TxDOT.
“We would like to have our plans in place and begin work in the fall,” she said.
A total of $2 million were awarded to 10 different communities. The total prize amount is based on population size.
Salado won in category 1, with a population of up to 3,000.
“The funds are used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way,” said Terry. “A community’s environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas: Community Leadership and Coordination; Public Awareness and Outreach; Environmental Education and Youth Engagement; Beautification and Community Improvement; Litter Prevention and Cleanup; Solid Waste Management and Litter Law; and Illegal Dumping Enforcement.”
The village won in 2018 and was eligible again to win in 2022 and took the price.
“The village has a staff of only 13 and relies heavily on volunteers to ensure Salado keeps its natural charm,” Terry said. “Non-profit organizations such as Keep Salado Beautiful, Salado Cultural Arts District, Public Arts League of Salado, and Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership work with the village to pick up litter, further beautification, provide youth and adult environmental education, and maintain art throughout the village.”
Terry said that taking the prize once again validates all the hard work of those involved in making the village better.
“The collaboration between organizations, volunteers, and the village sets this community apart from others and makes it a beautiful place to live, work, and play,” she said. “In addition, the award will continue to inspire new residents in our rapidly growing community to participate and contribute to the accomplishment of making Salado a beautifully unique, vibrant, and historical and cultural hub.”