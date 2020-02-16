The 16th annual Friends of the Belton Public Library Book and Author Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ Welcome Center, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured authors are Ann Smith, author of “Journey of the Pearl”; Sheri Wall, author of “Maiden Mermaid — The Tale of Sirena”; and Lynn Woolley, author of “The Last Great Days of Radio.”
The Book and Author Luncheon is the main fundraiser for Friends of the Belton Public Library, a registered non-profit organization. Funds raised allow the Friends to provide free books to area children at the Belton Kiwanis Club’s annual Turtle Festival, Christmas on the Chisholm Trail and summer library activities. The Friends also help provide special purchases of non-budgeted items to the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception for the authors, book signing and sales.
The silent auction will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the program following at 12:30 p.m. The authors will be available again after the program to sign and sell their books.
Individual tickets for the luncheon cost $35. A table for eight costs $260. Admission includes a complimentary one year membership. Paid reservations are required and must be made by Tuesday. For reservations and information, call the library at 254-933-5830.
Ann Smith
Ann Smith will discuss the first book in her trilogy of Christian historical fiction, “Journey of the Pearl.”
Smith was born and grew up in El Paso. She taught earth science in Baytown before moving to Yuma, Ariz., where she met her husband, Ken, in 1979. She taught for 23 years in Yuma and retired from Kofa High school in 2001 to accept the grant writer’s position for Yuma Union High School District. After moving to Placitas, N.M., in 2009, they moved to Temple in July 2016. Smith has one daughter who lives in Tacoma, Wash.
She graduated from Baylor University in 1977 and earned a master’s degree in education for English as a second language from Northern Arizona University in 1997. Smith lives in Temple.
Sherri Wall
Sherri Wall, a writer in rhyme of children’s books, will speak about her book “Maiden Mermaid — The Tale of Sirena.”
Wall is a lover of rhyme who has lived in Texas for a long time. She would read to her sons and children that she knew, and they all enjoyed rhyming picture books, too. Then A Matter of Rhyme began as a dream to help others learn with zippy rhyme schemes.
Wall likes to stay active and be on the go, either biking, shopping or seeing a show. To find more lively books by this witty mom, visit her website AMatterOfRhyme.com. Wall lives in Killeen.
Lynn Woolley
Lynn Woolley, well-known radio personality, will talk about his book “The Last Great Days of Radio.”
Woolley is a native Texan who was born and raised in Temple. At a very young age he became intrigued with radio and made it a goal to pursue a career in broadcasting. His first job at age 17 was at KYLE-FM, a music station broadcasting from the top of the Kyle Hotel in downtown Temple. Since then, Woolley has worked for some of Texas’ largest radio stations including WFAA and KRLD in Dallas — where he won a Dallas Press Club “Katie” Award for Best Documentary — and at KNOW and KVET in Austin, where he anchored the morning news block.
He hosted an eponymous current events talk show for more than two decades that was carried in Central and West Texas. For 22 years he was host of the Children’s Miracle Network telethon, carried on KCEN-TV, supporting sick children at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
Woolley is an honor graduate of Temple College and earned a bachelor of science degree in radio-television-film from the University of Texas at Austin. He lives in Temple.