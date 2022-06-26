Special quilt presentation
Bobby and Kim Doskocil (son and daughter-in-law of LaVoyce Doskocil) were recently presented with a quilt made from the remaining materials from LaVoyce’s sewing items after her death. The quilt was a joint effort between First Lutheran Church in Temple and the Bell County AgriLife Extension Agency in Belton.
The First Lutheran Church Beehive Quilters have been making quilts for the needy and for those in third-world countries since the 1990s. LaVoyce was active with AgriLife activities and the Bell Extension Education Association, where she served as an officer and member of the Leedale Club. Her abundance of materials were offered to individuals and groups through the county FCH agent. Since some of the Beehive Quilters are also Bell Extension Education Association members, this presented a blessing for the quilters and those who receive the quilts. LaVoyce’s materials were extremely helpful in providing pieces for tops of quilts and yardage for the backs. The yardage proved to be a boost to the budget since yard goods have gotten expensive.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities are: 6/27 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at noon at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. Belton.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn will be the guest speaker for the June 28 meeting.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room in the Central Texas County Service building, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness. The meetings provide support and those who attend have the opportunity to share information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will hold its annual picnic at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Family Life and Worship Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
This is the fifth Thursday of the month and not the usual fourth Thursday when the group normally meets.
Kolache Kitchen will cater the meal and the cost is $10 per person. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP with Judy Little at 254-778-1592 or 254-913-8586. The Rusty Dusters will provide entertainment.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home support groups
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is offering several support group meetings.
A Grief Share session is offered at 6 p.m. on Mondays. This is a video based bereavement class led by Chaplain Joe Emerson. It consists of 13 sessions held weekly.
A caregiver support group led by Savannah Perez meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays. The goal of this group is to help caregivers cope with disease and know they are not alone.
A “Death Café” meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Arusha Coffee and Tea, at 126 N. East St. in Belton. Participants will have the opportunity to talk about death and processing grief over food and drinks.
For information about these group meetings, call 254-401-1302.
