Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Champions Club at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton for the group’s annual chili luncheon fundraiser.
The featured speaker will be Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The event will include a live auction. Cost is $20 per person and take out will be available. Reservations are not required.
Daughters of the American Revolution
Members of the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the Texas Society’s Fall Forum in Austin.
Members participated in service projects, genealogical seminars, and networking. The chapter picked up several awards from the National Society, which will be presented at the group’s October meeting.
For information or questions about DAR membership, contact bettymartinregent@aol. com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Upcoming activities include: 10/11 Bookworms and Dominoes, 10/12 Singing Bluebonnets and Tuesday Canasta, 10/15 Trailblazers, 10/18 Mah Jongg, 10/19 Bunco, 10/20 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Meet and Greet, 10/23 Exploring Wines, 10/25 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta, and Crochet and Knit, 10/26 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/27 Fun Lunch, 10/28 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
NAACP event
The Temple Unit NAACP and the Women In NAACP groups will hold W.I.N. for Pink Awareness, a breast cancer awareness event, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event will include 2K and 3K walks, education tables, concessions, music and a presentation by Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, a medical oncologist.
Registration costs $20 and one canned good. Those who register will receive a T-shirt and water bottle. To register, visit https://mp.gg/vp528. For information contact Bennie Walsh at deacbwalsh@aol.com or visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
Books for Lunch
Jim Cathey of Marlin will present some of his cowboy poetry at the next Books for Lunch group meeting set for noon Wednesday in the third floor meeting room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the meeting.
Following the presentation, the Temple Literacy Council will host a come and go reception honoring past and present students and volunteers. The group also will recruit new students and volunteers. The reception will run 1:30-6 p.m.
For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday at the Temple College Visual Arts Building, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Michael Donahue, professor and former department chair, will provide a tour of the faculty art exhibition, which is on display through November 1.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the Oct. 12 meeting will be Bonnie Johnson, who will share the 100-year journey of the Perry Office Plus business.
Tanglefoot TEEA
The Tanglefoot Club of the Texas Education Extension Agency will meet 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bella Blue Café, 1323 S. 57th St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to club members and anyone interested in becoming involved with the TEEA and working with 4-H.
Tejas Club of BEEA
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a..m Tuesday at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st in Temple.
Plans for the group’s upcoming multi-family rummage sale will be discussed. The sale will take place Nov. 5-6 at the Seaton Community Center, 12301 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Following the business meeting, Kathy Moore will present a program on Chrismon ornaments. The meeting is open to the public.
Leedale Extension Education Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
A yearbook review and hostess assignments for the coming year are on the agenda. Plans also will be finalized for the rummage sale Nov. 5-6. The sale will help raise funds for Bell County 4-H scholarships and BEEA operations. It will take place at the Seaton Community Center. For information call 254-742-5431.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.