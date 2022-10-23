SALADO — The Tablerock Festival of Salado is ready to entertain families with some frightening fun as it presents classic characters along its annual Fright Trail.
The long-running Halloween program will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 29-30, at the Tablerock Amphitheater on Royal Street in Salado.
The idea behind the Halloween Fright Trail comes from founder Jackie Mills wanting to do something fresh, new and inviting for everyone.
“Skills other than gore were taken to the forefront,” Mills told the Telegram in a news release. “We are going to send children and grown-ups home smiling instead of crying!”
After a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the all-ages, family friendly event returns this year with 35-40 actors and support staff recreating classic tales of “fright and fantasy,” including “The Mummy’s Curse,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.
Laurie Cahoon, vice president of the Tablerock Board of Directors, said the pause after the pandemic was not only devastating for them, but families and students.
“We use the profits from everything we do to fund scholarships for students going into college or currently in college,” Cahoon said. “Not having that money was devastating for everyone. Families couldn’t participate anymore and students didn’t have as much help ... COVID really hurt us.”
After a long break, Tablerock is determined to curate the best experience possible for all guests. Visitors arriving will be greeted by the Sheriff’s Posse, who will help them park their cars for free throughout the night until the last entry, accepted at 9:30 p.m. After that, $5 tickets for adults, $3 tickets for students and children under 12 can be purchased and worn as a wristband.
Mills also mentioned making the prices affordable for guests was important.
“We don’t make a lot (of money),” Mills said. “That is not what we are trying to do. (We need just enough) so we can pay the light and water bills and help teach a few skills in a fun way.”
The half-mile long trail will feature short skits from literature ranging from one of the first texts written in Old English to Salado’s own Legend of Sirena, along with special appearances from literary legends Dracula, the Headless Horseman and the Weird Sisters of Macbeth. The sisters will be portrayed by English teachers Naomi West, Jennifer McCauley and Tonja Moore.
Every year the visitor experience to the fright trail is updated. After learning early on that Friday’s are busy days for actors and guides, the event was gradually stretched out to three Saturdays. This year, many of the older skits that Mills used were dropped to make way for new storytellers. For the first time, children were encouraged to write their own scripts to be used. Cahoon told the Telegram that breathing life into the stories are made for families, by families.
“I try to put as many children in the roles as I can,” Cahoon said. “This is a really good way for (kids) to get started in theater. Eventually the parents get involved, just like I did after my son started (acting).”
Groups of about 10 will walk through the trail at a designated times to ensure everyone can hear everything being said by the guides and actors. Tablerock officials said they understand that there can be long waits for attractions at times and to remedy that, two fortune tellers will walk around the lines, giving guests readings into their futures.
Tickets for the Fright Trail may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.