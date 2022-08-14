Poppy the chicken

Christine Luciano, environmental outreach coordinator with Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works’ Environmental Division, holds her son Logan, 2, to pet Poppy the chicken at Casey Memorial Library.

 Samantha Harms/ Fort Hood Public Affairs

More than 20 children recently flocked to the Casey Memorial Library at Fort Hood to meet Army mom and author Tricia Stone-Shumaker, a speech pathologist, and the mascot of her “Perfectly Poppy” book, Poppy the chicken.