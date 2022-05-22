Temple Civic Theatre, one of Central Texas’ longest continuously running community theatres, has announced its 2022-23 season lineup and its new Managing/Artistic Director, Natasha Tolleson.
Tolleson recently retired from Temple Independent School District after 31 years as the head of the Temple High School Theatre Arts Department. She moved to Temple when her husband, Richard, took a job as a weatherman at a local television station.
In 2018, she was selected as Educator of the Year by the Texas Educational Theatre Association. The award was presented at the group’s TheatreFest 2018 convention in Dallas.
In UIL one-act play competitions, her teams have won the 5A state championships two times — “Ruthless!” in 2007 and “Bug” in 2016. Her one-act teams have been to state nine times and have been named a District Champion for the past 30 years in a row (as of 2022).
Her students have entered the UIL Theatrical Design competition every year, and won the state championship in group design the first year of the contest (2008) and again in 2014.
In the first year of the UIL Film Contest, Tolleson’s students won the state championship in division two, narrative (2014). She also serves as the UIL Coordinator at Temple High, and coaches prose and poetry interpretation and literary criticism. In 2011, she was named one of the Top 15 UIL Sponsors in Texas.
In International Thespian Society competition, she has had more than 100 students advance from state to the international contest. In 2020, her tech design team won the Texas Thespian State Championship. At the 2017 state festival, she had more events advance than any other troupe in Texas. Her students have been featured on the main stage seven times since 2004. In 2014, she was inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame.
Tolleson holds a bachelor of arts degree in theatre from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is a certified International Baccalaureate Theatre Teacher and was named a “Master Teacher” by the University of Texas at Austin. Many of her former students now work in the theatre and entertainment industry.
She and her husband, Richard, have three children (Alexandra, Spencer and Emma), and two granddaughters (Charlotte and Penelope).
Ruby Jett, president of the TCT Board of Governors, said Natasha is a fabulous director.
“No stranger to TCT, both as a performer and director, Natasha brings an intimate familiarity with our space that will elevate every production. A familiar personality to the Central Texas community, she will enhance our business and patron relationships and help us revitalize this wonderful place that has brought so much entertainment to our community,” Jett said.
Season lineup
TCT has also announced its mainstage and youth season productions for the 2022-2023 season.
The TCT mainstage series shows are:
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and Oct. 6-9
“Elf, the Musical,” Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 15-18
“Love/Sick” Feb. 17-19, 2023, and Feb. 23-26, 2023
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” April 14-16, 2023, and April 20-23, 2023
“The Play that Goes Wrong,” June 2-4, 2023, and June 8-11, 2023
“The Spongebob Musical,” July 28-30, 2023, and Aug. 3-6. 2023
The TCT youth productions will be:
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Oct. 14-16
“Disney’s Madagascar Jr.,” Feb. 2-5, 2023, and Feb. 9-12, 2023
“Seussical KIDS,” March 17-18, 2023
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.,” Aug. 18-20, 2023
Regular membership includes one ticket per each mainstage show. Memberships cost $100 for adults, $90 for senior/military and $65 for student/children. A flex pass, which provides six tickets to any show in the mainstage series, is available for $110.
For more information about the theater, visit templecivictheatre.com.